The Memaloose Point boat launch parking area and ramp is closed until mid-February. The long-awaited dredging project to clear both boat ramps is finally underway. Public access will not be allowed during construction. But. thank goodness, work should be finished in time for spring Chinook fishing! Salmon fishing, that is, if Chinook aren’t added to the Endangered Species Act (see last week’s column).

Good news to report: You can get that computer help you need right now, locally in Tillamook. Evan Bush, the proprietor of Qlty Computer Repair (formerly owned by Michelle Gordon), recently helped me select a desktop computer to replace my ailing one, transferred programs and data to it, and came out to our house to install it. He was professional, competent and friendly. While I am delighted with my new computer, I am ecstatic about having a computer technician I can rely on when I run into trouble. Evan’s workplace is located at 2106 4th St., Suite A. He can be contacted by phone (text or call 971-341-2885) or email (evan@qltycr.com). I highly recommend Evan Bush.

0
0
0
0
0


Online Poll

What do you enjoy most about the Superbowl?

You voted:

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Online Poll

What do you enjoy most about the Superbowl?

You voted: