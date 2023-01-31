The Memaloose Point boat launch parking area and ramp is closed until mid-February. The long-awaited dredging project to clear both boat ramps is finally underway. Public access will not be allowed during construction. But. thank goodness, work should be finished in time for spring Chinook fishing! Salmon fishing, that is, if Chinook aren’t added to the Endangered Species Act (see last week’s column).
Good news to report: You can get that computer help you need right now, locally in Tillamook. Evan Bush, the proprietor of Qlty Computer Repair (formerly owned by Michelle Gordon), recently helped me select a desktop computer to replace my ailing one, transferred programs and data to it, and came out to our house to install it. He was professional, competent and friendly. While I am delighted with my new computer, I am ecstatic about having a computer technician I can rely on when I run into trouble. Evan’s workplace is located at 2106 4th St., Suite A. He can be contacted by phone (text or call 971-341-2885) or email (evan@qltycr.com). I highly recommend Evan Bush.
I ran into Simon Freeman, our Oregon Parks and Recreation Department park ranger, posting a “Do Not Disturb” sign by a seal on our beach. The next day, the seal, now dead, had washed over the berm and nearly into the parking lot! King tides at work. Jim Rice, Marine Mammal Stranding Coordinator for Oregon State, came up to collect the animal for a necropsy at OSU. He identified it as a young northern elephant seal. If you see a stranded marine mammal, please report it to Jim at 541-270-6830.
A sign by a vacant lot on 4th St. NW reads “Another Tiny Home by Wolf Industries.” I checked out their website at www.wolfind.com; they have some nice-looking modular tiny homes and prefab additional dwelling units (ADUs). Keep your eyes peeled to see what goes up on that spot.
Clear your calendar for a fantastic opportunity on Saturday, Feb. 25. Kyle Oram, a solar design consultant with A&R Solar, and Sean Kohles, Cape Meares homeowner and CMCA Treasurer, are presenting a hands-on seminar at the Barbara Bennett Community Center from 10 a.m. to noon that will explore the benefits of solar power right here in Cape Meares. From keeping the lights on in a power outage to minimizing your carbon footprint, solar power can outshine traditional power sources. There will be a case study of the one house in Cape Meares currently using solar power, including a discussion of product costs, tax incentives and potential savings. If you would like your Cape Meares residence evaluated for solar potential, please fill out the form at https://a-rsolar.formstack.com/forms/cape_meares, or simply attend the Cape Meares Community Association’s quarterly meeting on Feb. 11 and bring a recent Tillamook PUD bill. A&R will be performing home site assessments in Cape Meares from noon to dusk on Feb. 25 and may extend the home-site tours to Feb. 26 or later, depending on interest. The day will wrap up with a community social/potluck from 6-8 p.m. on Feb. 25 at our community center. Thank you, Sean, for bringing this exciting opportunity to Cape Meares.
