Sorry for the outdated news in last week’s column. The deadline for the column’s submission had already passed when I found out that seniors aren’t in the next round of vaccinations after all—because there isn’t a federal vaccine reserve (surprise, surprise!). Well, as this isn’t supposed to be a political column, I’ll leave it there.
Some really good news: It’s Girl Scout cookie time! Karen Walz, who volunteers with the Tillamook Girl Scout troop, passed along the following information. You may order cookies from our local Girl Scouts at https://digitalcookie.girlscouts.org/scout/troop13020-664 (shipping costs apply). The cookies come in eight flavors, including Thin Mints (my favorite) and Tagalongs (my husband’s favorite). The girls learn important business skills during the cookie sale season, and they are looking forward to using the proceeds to go camping, horseback riding, and to earn their snow adventure badge. And, luckily for us, our local Girl Scout troop has adopted Cape Meares beach for periodic clean-ups. So many good reasons to support our Girl Scouts!
Have you purchased your 2021 angling, hunting and shellfish licenses and tags? The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife makes it pretty simple. Go to https://odfw.huntfishoregon.com/login and log in to your account, or create an account if you don’t have one. Select “Purchase from the Catalog.” It will show 2021 licenses and tags you have already purchased, if any, and give you more buying options. Once you have made your purchases, all you need to do is remember to take your smartphone, loaded with the MyODFW app, with you on the morning you head out for your adventures.
Our eldest daughter and her husband came by for a quick visit and lunch on the deck last Saturday. We were careful to stay at a social distance, and we wore face coverings when we weren’t eating. The next day, our youngest daughter and her two girls came over for a day visit and we did much the same, with the addition of a beach walk and birthday gift opening. Good to see the family, but we are all looking forward to the day when we can greet each other with hugs and converse without masks. The teachers in our family are making the most progress; a couple already have had their COVID-19 vaccinations.
The Cape Meares Emergency Preparedness Task Force had two Zoom meetings this month. They discussed storing and accessing emergency supplies such as food, water, medical equipment, water filters, sanitation equipment, etc. They also spent quite a lot of time tossing around ideas about how to recruit additional interested parties. There are openings for neighborhood captains as well as general members of the task force. If you are a property owner or renter in Cape Meares with an interest in volunteering to work on emergency preparedness, please contact Kathy Burke at 503-369-2055 or kkburke73@gmail.com.
As I write these words, snow is a possibility in the valley. Oh, how we’d love some here! It’s only January; our turn may yet come this winter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.