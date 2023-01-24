Support local journalism by subscribing today! Click Here to see our current offers.

Have you been trying to follow neighborhood news and connect with Cape Meares friends via Nextdoor? Have you been frustrated with ads, out-of-area posts, and general difficulty in navigating the site? Well, do we have a solution for you!

Charles Ansorge led a small group of volunteers in evaluating alternatives to Nextdoor. Their final selection was a private group on MeWe, a social media platform free from ads. The private group is restricted to residents of the Cape Meares community who are either full-time or part-time and have a postal address. Charles has disseminated information with instructions for signing up to join the MeWe Cape Meares private group, and will eventually post the information on our website, capemeares.org. Capt. Pete and I have already joined MeWe. Check it out, neighbors!

