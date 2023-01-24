Have you been trying to follow neighborhood news and connect with Cape Meares friends via Nextdoor? Have you been frustrated with ads, out-of-area posts, and general difficulty in navigating the site? Well, do we have a solution for you!
Charles Ansorge led a small group of volunteers in evaluating alternatives to Nextdoor. Their final selection was a private group on MeWe, a social media platform free from ads. The private group is restricted to residents of the Cape Meares community who are either full-time or part-time and have a postal address. Charles has disseminated information with instructions for signing up to join the MeWe Cape Meares private group, and will eventually post the information on our website, capemeares.org. Capt. Pete and I have already joined MeWe. Check it out, neighbors!
The National Marine Fisheries Service (NMFS) has received a petition from the Native Fish Society, Center for Biological Diversity, and Umpqua Watersheds to list the Oregon Coast and Southern Oregon/Northern California Coast Chinook salmon as threatened or endangered under the Endangered Species Act. NMFS is looking for input from individuals, governmental agencies and/or businesses to give them information on the abundance, distribution, threats to, or biology of Chinook salmon. To submit information electronically, go to https://www.regulations.gov and enter NOAA-NMFS-2022-0116 in the Search box. Click on the “Comment” icon, complete the required fields, and enter or attach your comments. To hand-deliver or mail comments, send them to Protected Resources Division, West Coast Region, NMFS, 1201 NE Lloyd Blvd., Suite #1100, Portland, OR 97232, Attn: Gary Rule. Gary may also be reached at gary.rule@noaa.gov or (503) 230-5424. You have until March 13, 2023, to submit comments. Hope the runs prove strong enough to allow continued salmon fishing.
It is full steam ahead for the Cape Meares Watershed Conservancy project. Bev Stein, now president of the Cape Meares Community Association, Simone Goldfeder and Miriam Fultz are leading the effort. The Cape Meares Watershed Conservancy Project was created to preserve the Cape Meares Forest and Coleman Creek Watershed through community forest land acquisition, with a goal of raising $1.8M in funds to secure forest land to preserve and safeguard the habitat for present and future generations. Current activities involve undertaking land appraisals, working with land conservancy groups, identifying grant opportunities, gathering volunteers for fundraising and grant-writing, and communicating via regular progress reports posted every other Tuesday on capemeares.org. This is an exciting time for our little village. Please think about ways you can help. You may reach CMCA via email at capemearesca@gmail.com.
By the time you read this, the last king tides for the current series will have passed. Now it is time to turn our attention to other tidal opportunities. Mark your calendars for July 4! The lowest tide of 2023 will occur at 8:11 a.m. that morning, a -2.0 tide.
Cape Meares residents are invited to a potluck January 28 at 6 p.m. at the Barbara Bennett Community Center. Please bring a dish to serve eight people. Soda and water will be provided by CMCA. See you there.
