I’ll admit it; we were fast asleep when the excitement started. The landline rang at about 7:15 a.m. on Jan. 15 with our daughter Amy on the line, reporting a tsunami advisory for the entire U.S. West Coast. She urged us to check the weather app on our cell phones for more information. Sure enough, there was the advisory, telling us an undersea volcanic eruption in the Tonga Islands had generated a tsunami. It was expected to hit our location on the coast between 8:30 and 9 a.m.
That was just the beginning. About 7:25 a.m., early riser Karen Walz was checking her computer when she saw the news online and forwarded us the story. Capt. Pete, as emergency preparedness captain for the Seaview neighborhood, alerted our neighbors by text just before 8 a.m. And finally, at 8 a.m., came the warnings we had expected all along: a text on our cell phones and a reverse 911 call on our landline. Both of these required us to acknowledge their receipt. I thought to check Facebook; turns out our ever-reliable Emergency Manager Gordon McCraw posted a Nixle alert about 6:15 a.m. And, finally, there were six emails from Tillamook County Emergency Management when I got to my desktop computer (more came later). The first one had come in at 4:56 a.m. Years ago, we had sirens along the coastline to warn us of impending tsunamis, but we no longer have those. They would not work in a local earthquake, so the powers that be decided to rely on other technology.
The event itself? Not much to look at. The water likely rose and retreated a few inches during the surges, but it was hard to tell from our vantage point on the hill. The advisories told us to stay off the beach until 1:45 p.m., so we did not venture down for a closer look. Another practice session for The Big One, neighbors!
I have exciting news to share from the Friends of Cape Meares Lighthouse. Valerie Brace, newly elected president for the non-profit organization, reported that they have hired Lise Zimmerman as a coordinator for various activities. Lise plans to upgrade the website, friendsofcapemeareslighthouse.com, to be more user-friendly, easier to navigate and to accept donations. She will also coordinate public relations activities; in fact, she was interviewed for an article by Michael Edwards about the major attractions of Cape Meares State Park--the lighthouse, the Octopus Tree, and the Big Spruce—that appears in the current “Oregon Coast Today” magazine and online at oregoncoasttoday.com (“Take a Shine to Cape Meares”). Lise will also head up a membership drive and focus on fundraising. The repairs that were done to the Cape Meares Lighthouse a decade or so ago, after criminal vandalism, need further work. Look for Lise’s energy to light up the efforts to restore the full glory of this historical treasure. If you are interested in being involved with Friends of Cape Meares Lighthouse, contact Valerie Brace at 503-842-5742 or email her at valeriebrace07@gmail.com about an opening on the board.
