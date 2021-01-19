A glorious waterfall graced the cape last week, shortly after several days of heavy rain. We don’t always have waterfalls there, but a deluge of rain often brings forth one or two. It was a pretty sight to see.
On the other hand, heavy rains caused a big landslide in the early morning hours of Jan. 12, blocking Bayocean Road between mileposts 3 and 4. Huge boulders, the size of snowmobiles or bigger, were part of a landfall about 10 feet high, 30 feet wide and 30 feet deep. Our stellar Tillamook road crew got on it immediately after notification. Cars were able to get through using one lane after a couple of hours, and the entire slide was cleared by noon. Thank you, Tillamook County Public Works, for your hard work in keeping open the only way in and out of our little village.
King tides contributed to more weather excitement here in Cape Meares during this same time period. One neighbor reported that a big wave, cresting north to south, flooded the beach access at the end of Bayocean Road and chased onlookers up the road. Water was a foot deep in the parking area and washed clear up the road and into Cape Meares Lake, leaving logs and miscellaneous debris strewn behind. This happened a few more times during this last king tide series. The power of mother ocean!
A side note on high water in Cape Meares: David Dittmer sent me pictures, taken some years back, of high water east of the corner of Bayocean Road and 4th St. NW. What the pictures didn’t show was that there was enough water that day for Dave to paddle his kayak across the road, which he did! There’s making lemonade out of lemons for you.
I made crab chowder the other day, although we haven’t been crabbing in months. How is this possible? My husband, Pete, has perfected a method of preserving crab. He picks fresh cooked crab over a bowl, and the juice from the crab runs down into the bowl. He puts about eight ounces of crab into a Ziploc sandwich bag, adds just enough of the crab juice “to make the bag squishy,” and rolls it up. He freezes that bag. The next day, he takes the frozen crab in crab juice out of the sandwich bag, puts it in a vacuum pack bag, and then vacuum seals it. The final step is labeling the bag with the date. Months later, we can take packages of crab out of our freezer, let them thaw, squeeze out the juice, and then make crab chowder, crab melts or crab salads that taste like freshly caught crab. Now you have it, Pete’s secret Norwegian crab preserving recipe!
Oregon seniors 65 and older will be eligible for COVID-19 vaccinations as of Jan. 23, along with child-care providers, early learning and K-12 educators and staff. We are celebrating here in Cape Meares, as the greater proportion of our full-time residents are retired seniors. We hope to learn details soon.
