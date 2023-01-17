We spent a delightful afternoon attending the reception for the annual community art show at the Hoffman Center for the Arts in Manzanita. Cape Meares artists Jenny Stanley Francis, Bev Stein and Kathy Burke had submitted fabulous entries for the “Scarlet” exhibit. We saw neighbors Wendy Kunkel, Dave Audet, Pam Robenolt, and Regina Sackrider there, along with two of our artists and their husbands. I won’t spoil the fun by telling you just what the Cape Meares artwork is like; the exhibit runs through Jan. 28, so wander up the road yourself to take it in. The center is open 1-4 p.m., Fri.-Sun., or check online at hoffmanarts.org for more details.
The Cape Meares Emergency Preparedness Task Force met to discuss “lessons learned” from the end-of-December winter weather that took out power here for about 35 hours. Neighborhood captains Paul and Donna Lehto (East Slope), Pam Robenolt (Lakeview), Kathy and Kevin Burke (North Beach), Mary Gordon (East Lake), Dave Audet (Spruce Hollow), Charles Ansorge (Mid-Cape), and Pete Steen (Seaview) were in attendance, as was Seaview resident Chris Spence (Mike and Patti Smith for South Beach were unable to attend). They shared their individual experiences during the last outage. Kathy advises against scented candles; the scent is overwhelming over the long term! On the more serious side, the group concluded that:
• Neighborhood captains should check by phone or in-person on folks in their neighborhood at least once during the emergency;
• Residents should be encouraged to own and learn how to operate a generator, and have enough fuel on hand for a month;
• Residents should own battery storage packs, such as mophies, to enable them to recharge cell phones and other devices during a power outage;
• Pete Steen and Kevin Burke will be leading a “Tech Prep” workshop for Cape Meares residents on Feb. 18 at the Barbara Bennett Community Center. The session will include a display of solar- or battery-powered devices. Mark the date on your calendar!
Some villagers have been concerned about shotgun blasts from the direction of Cape Meares Lake. Hunting with shotguns is allowed on along the north portion of the lake. Shotshell pellets fired into the air pose little danger; they don’t carry far and fall safely to the ground. The vast majority of waterfowl hunters hunt ethically, legally and safely. But if you see someone hunting in an unsafe or illegal manner, please notify the Oregon State Police at 503-842-4433.
The Cape Meares craft group continues to meet the first and third Wednesdays of the month at our community center. The last session drew about 10 ladies busy with a variety of projects: knitting scarves, crocheting dishrags, making fairies (yes; so cute!), creating Valentine cards, and working on portrait collages. The next meeting is tomorrow, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Let’s see what you are working on, Cape Meares crafters.
