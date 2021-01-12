A couple of new signs have popped up in Cape Meares, warning of “not a thru” or “dead end” streets. Residents here are all too familiar with cars and even huge RVs coming through the village, looking for the lighthouse—which you can’t reach from here (you have to go up Hwy. 131 and turn north in Oceanside). Delivery trucks, too, often get caught going up a street in Cape Meares, being unable to turn around, and having to back down. Hope the signs help keep folks out of trouble!
Good news is in the 2021 tide table, now available at no cost from local merchants. There are going to be five minus two or better tides in this New Year. Last year, there were none that low. We look for minus tides of this depth to undertake adventures such as clamming on Bayocean Spit or going through one of the caves in the cape. By the time the first of these minus tides arrives in May, we hope to be vaccinated against COVID-19, so that our family may visit and participate in all the beach fun. When looking for a tide table, be sure to get one that is corrected for your area. The tide table we reference is adjusted for Tillamook County beaches.
The beach was so foamy the other day. The foam was in rows, stacked as it came in, and in some places was piled four feet deep. We used sticks to probe the foam here and there, but our only treasure was a child’s sand sifter. A neighbor told us that decades ago, velella was stacked on the beach in a similar manner one day. A Cape Meares resident probed the velella with a long stick and discovered a couple of glass balls. Oh, the good old days!
New Year’s Eve in Cape Meares featured fireworks. That’s all I can tell you; we were sound asleep when the fireworks went off at midnight. Hope they were a beautiful sight!
A big storm hit the first weekend of the New Year. Although it wasn’t as fierce as predicted, it was still a howler. Here at the Steen household, we set a new wind record for the season (which we start fresh every Labor Day): 58 mph on our anemometer. We no longer have a working rain gauge, but neighbors report four plus inches of rain.
We took a walk around the neighborhood to check out any damage the morning after the storm. One neighbor had a section of fence down. Others had storage shed doors blown open. But the most interesting sight of all was a flock of pink plastic flamingos strewn across a neighbor’s yard like a handful of confetti!
As for the beach, southerly winds had swept it clean. The only thing I found was a nice cloth facemask with round ear cording on the access path to the beach. I’m looking forward to the day when facemasks are no longer a regular beachcombing find on the Cape Meares seashore.
