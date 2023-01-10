We got in one more hike on Bayocean Spit, from the dike road parking lot to the south jetty and back, before 2022 ended. And while we didn’t find those rarest of beachcombing jewels, a glass float, we did find some interesting things. In addition to numerous round black floats, there was a big plastic float that was yellow on the top and orange on the bottom. It was too big for us to haul back, but I took a picture of it to send to a beachcombing friend in Washington. That fellow said that bi-color floats are unusual and a “find.” We alerted a neighbor in Cape Meares who, years younger and on a bike instead of on foot, went out and retrieved it; good for him! We also beachcombed a lot of fishing gear—corkies, a spin-n-glo, bobbers, plugs, and a jar of smelly jelly. My favorite find that day was a glass bottle with a bat embossed on it. One never knows what the ocean will toss up on the shore!
Cape Meares residents Jenny Francis, Bev Stein and Kathy Burke recently submitted “scarlet” works for a 2023 community art show in Manzanita. The Hoffman Center for the Arts invited part-time or full-time residents from Tillamook or Clatsop County to submit works under the theme “Scarlet.” What did our three artists enter? Well, you’ll have to visit the Hoffman Center to find out (594 Laneda Avenue in Manzanita). The center is generally open Fri.-Sun. from 1-4 p.m.; check their website at https:// hoffmanarts.org/events/annual-community-show/ for more details. The Scarlet exhibit will run through Jan. 28.
