Last year ended with some mighty frightful weather. First came the cold, with the temperature dropping down to 25 here in Cape Meares one night. We had howling east winds and freezing rain. That had no sooner passed than…

’Twas the night after Christmas. I in my ‘kerchief’ and Pa in his cap had just settled our brains for a long winter’s nap—when the power went out! We reported the outage to Tillamook PUD at 9:10 p.m. We later heard that the Ollikainens’ younger son and his family had been on their way to Cape Meares for a belated Christmas when they came across a downed tree with entwined power lines on Bayocean Road. They reversed quickly, afraid of landslides in addition to the downed tree, and the family headed back to Tillamook to spend the night in a motel. We recorded a 55-mph gust of wind that night, and a neighbor reported 3.25” of rain in 24 hours. Our intrepid PUD crew restored power at 2:37 a.m. But then...

