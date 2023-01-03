Last year ended with some mighty frightful weather. First came the cold, with the temperature dropping down to 25 here in Cape Meares one night. We had howling east winds and freezing rain. That had no sooner passed than…
’Twas the night after Christmas. I in my ‘kerchief’ and Pa in his cap had just settled our brains for a long winter’s nap—when the power went out! We reported the outage to Tillamook PUD at 9:10 p.m. We later heard that the Ollikainens’ younger son and his family had been on their way to Cape Meares for a belated Christmas when they came across a downed tree with entwined power lines on Bayocean Road. They reversed quickly, afraid of landslides in addition to the downed tree, and the family headed back to Tillamook to spend the night in a motel. We recorded a 55-mph gust of wind that night, and a neighbor reported 3.25” of rain in 24 hours. Our intrepid PUD crew restored power at 2:37 a.m. But then...
At noon on Dec. 27, the power went out again! This time a huge spruce tree, 26” in diameter, had fallen across the entrance to Cape Meares (by the old alpaca farm), taking out the power line and completely blocking the road. Fortunately, there were no injuries or property damage. It turns out that we were but a small part of larger outages from Manzanita to Pacific City. PUD crews got to our fallen tree late in the afternoon of Dec. 27 and opened one lane to get in/out of Cape Meares, but power wasn’t restored until 5 p.m. on Dec. 28. Knowing businesses, larger residential areas, the hospital, traffic signals and the like were out, we were just pleased to get power back as soon as we did. It beat Dec. 2007, when we were out of power for five days. A later column will address emergency preparedness lessons learned from this significant winter storm.
Karen Walz’s sister, Diane, visited from California over Christmas. Karen put on a fancy tea for her. There were cucumbers topped with a tuna paste, egg salad sandwiches, fruitcake, and, best of all, slices of a rich chocolate cake that was supposedly the Queen Mum’s favorite. It was a rich, dark chocolate. Kathy Burke contributed authentic English tea, straight from the British Isles; Carolyn Ollikainen brought chocolate from a recent trip to Victoria, B.C.; I added a few frosted Christmas cookies. What a special event to celebrate Diane’s visit!
Christmas Day was the usual drizzly, moderate weather here in Cape Meares. Captain Pete and I took a walk on the beach and managed to give out 11 kisses; Hershey’s chocolate kisses, that is—although a couple of people puckered up when we offered them a Christmas kiss!
A small group of neighbors continues to evaluate alternatives to Nextdoor for local information exchange. I mentioned the social media site MeWe in a previous column. Another option is a private group on Facebook. Charles Ansorge is leading this effort; I’ll report back when the evaluation period is over and conclusions reached.
Happy New Year, dear Fencepost readers!
