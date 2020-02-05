Belated congratulations to Jenny (formerly Stanley) and Tome Francis on their marriage last November. Jenny recently announced the good news via Nextdoor. Best wishes to the newlyweds!
Congratulations as well to Salty Raven for winning the Small Business of the Year award for 2019 from the Tillamook Area Chamber of Commerce. Cape Mearesian Seasons Kaz Sparks and her husband own the business and Seasons is the artist behind the designs on their T-shirts, mugs, books, and other “salty” (sea-themed) items. They are constantly getting in new merchandise; check out their store at 1908 2nd St. in downtown Tillamook. It’s a hoot!
At the opposite end of the spectrum, we had a rare incident of criminal activity in Cape Meares. The Headlight Herald reported that Vacasa Vacation Home Rentals had reported suspicious activity in the 5500 block of 2nd St. Northwest. A Vacasa employee had been checking on rentals here when he saw activity at a home that was supposedly empty. Local law enforcement investigated and found a stolen car in the driveway and four suspects fleeing out the back. After a car chase through Tillamook and out Highway 6, the suspects were arrested near Gales Creek. Even in our quiet community, we must be alert to signs of suspicious activity and report it to the authorities. Take measures to safeguard your home if you are going to be gone: leave shoes on the porch, an indoor light on a timer, and a radio talk station playing to give the impression someone is home.
The last meeting of the Cape Meares garden club included a discussion of kombucha and a taste of the unusual drink. Kombucha is fermented, sweetened black or green tea considered to have health benefits. The garden group didn’t think it tasted too bad! Spike handed out poppy seeds for members to scatter in their yards; there is nothing prettier than beautiful, big red poppies sprouting here and there. The club’s next meeting will be February 17 at 7 p.m.
In addition to the garden club, several other groups meet regularly at the old schoolhouse. The sewing and crafts group meets the first and third Mondays of the month, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The poetry club meets the last Wednesday of the month, except November and December, from 3-5 p.m.; anyone interested in joining may contact Lana Ayers via Nextdoor. Last but not least, the community potluck is the last Saturday of the month at 6 p.m., except in special holiday months (Memorial Day in May; July 4; Labor Day in September; and the holiday party in December).
Speaking of the monthly potluck, this month’s will be a special one. We will be honoring the late matriarch of Cape Meares, Barbara Bennett, that evening. Barbara’s birthday was February 16; we thought this would be an appropriate month to pay tribute to her for her many contributions to our little village. Anyone who knew Barbara and would like to attend is welcome; please bring a potluck dish and join us at the old schoolhouse at 6 p.m. on February 29.
