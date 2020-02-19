What a surprise to have Kathy Burke bring by a trail mix of healthy nuts and fruits—dried blueberries, dried plums and almonds—wrapped in a reusable piece of material. Turns out she had participated in a recent sewing and crafts group session led by Jenny Francis in how to make reusable, naturally anti-microbial wax food wraps. The wraps are meant to take the place of plastic wrap in securing your sandwiches, cheese and nuts, pies, vegetables and fruit—whatever you would use plastic wrap for. You simply wipe off the material afterward with dishwashing soap and water and use it again. Other participants in the food wrap session were Mary Gordon, Mary Jane Pelson, Patti Smith and Arla Ayers. Thank you, Jenny, for sharing your know-how with the ladies of Cape Meares. If any of you readers would like to contact Jenny for the “recipe” for the food wraps, please e-mail her at jjennyrn@yahoo.com. Just a reminder that the sewing and crafts group meets the first and third Mondays of the month at 10 a.m. in the Cape Meares Community Center.
A recent news report described a 10-foot boat being stuck on the pilings near Memaloose boat launch, an area commonly known as “the picket fence.” Although their boat foundered, the boaters were rescued by the Tillamook marine deputies. This is not the first time a boat has been stuck on the picket fence. In fact, years ago during salmon fishing season, my husband and I saw a boat fully out of the water, poised on the pilings as if up for display. I had my camera with me and went to take a picture of the strange sight when the captain came out of the cabin and shook his fist at me! Guess he didn’t want that particular piece of history recorded. Another time, we saw the marine deputies’ boat stuck on a sand bar. Some amused state police colleagues were wading out to deliver lunch. You never know what you will see on the bay!
Another power outage, this one at about 7:20 a.m. on Feb. 8. A tree came down, entangling power lines and blocking both lanes of Bayocean Road. Our fabulous PUD got us back in business in an hour; thank you!
Just received word that Bertha Ann Aviles passed away in her sleep in the early morning of Jan. 30, 2020, at age 87. One of Ann’s favorite pastimes was watching the sun set over the Pacific Ocean from the porch of her vacation home in Cape Meares, Oregon. A remembrance service will be held at a future date at her home in Perry Park, Colo.
Happy birthday tomorrow—to me! My friends know I’ve been celebrating all month long, as I usually do. I highly recommend the concept of “birthday month,” if you can persuade your friends and family to buy into it. A special shout-out to the family of the late Dennis Creed, who shared the same birthday. Looking forward to seeing Denny’s widow, Brenda, back in Oregon this spring.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.