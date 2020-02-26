We ran into the Beach Angel the other day. This good-hearted man clears rocks away from the beach path off Pacific Ave. to make it easier for us old folks to get down and back. He also creates beautiful beach art with a rake and a shovel. Thank you, Beach Angel!
The Valentine’s Day reading at the Art Accelerated gallery in downtown Tillamook was a big success. There was standing room only; the place was packed! Ciel Downing and Beverly Stein, both from Cape Meares, read from work they did in Butch Freedman’s memoir writing class, and Butch himself read a piece from his book about starting to surf again after 50 years. There was a total of eight participants in that memoir writing class. Many thanks to Butch Freedman for putting on such a valuable class and to Art Accelerated for showcasing some of the participants’ work.
Have you seen “by-the-wind” sailors on the beach recently? These little fellas, often inaccurately referred to as jellyfish, sport a purple sail and are actually hydrozoa named Velella velella. Along with them, we have had a lot of sea foam on the beach. Sea foam appears when the water has been agitated and decomposed materials from plants and animals are churned up by big breakers. Additionally, algae blooms emit proteins that can result in the formation of foam. Both by-the-wind sailors and sea foam are signs that the west winds are blowing!
There’s a new pup in town. Ciel Downing has a 12-week-old Catahoula mix, the smartest dog she has ever owned. The puppy is named after the great abolitionist, Sojourner Truth, and is a service dog. This darling girl has a beautiful, short, gray-merle coat, striking eyes (one blue and one brown), and has already had “play dates” with some of the neighbors’ dogs. Welcome to the ’hood, Sojourner Truth!
Arla Ayers, one of the Master Gardeners in Cape Meares, highly recommends an upcoming Tillamook County Master Gardener Association presentation on mason bees. Mason bees pollinate early native plants; that’s the link to Master Gardeners. The talk will be on Feb. 29 at the OSU Extension Office (Rural Innovation Center) on 4506 Third St. in Tillamook from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Arla has heard the speaker, entomologist Rich Little, before and says he is informative and well worth listening to. If you would like to attend, please respond on Facebook at https://facebook.com/tillamookmastergardeners so that the group may have an accurate headcount for seating.
Jenny Francis was working on a beautiful rainbow lap quilt at the last “sewing and crafts” day. Neighbor Marcille Ansorge was also there, about to take out her cross-stitch project. The next session will be March 16, starting at 10 a.m.; bring your projects and join in the fun at the old schoolhouse.
Last call! Please join us this Saturday, Feb. 29, at 6 p.m. at the Cape Meares community center for a special potluck honoring the late Barbara Bennett; bring a potluck dish for eight. It’s an evening you won’t want to miss!
