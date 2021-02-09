We had a couple of storms last month that did minor property damage. Fortunately, Ciel Downing has repaired the section of fence in her front yard that was knocked down. Dave and Ruth Freitas are in the process of rebuilding their eight-by-twelve-foot greenhouse. That greenhouse took a hit from big winds that tore loose its anchor bolts and landed the structure in the blueberry bushes! Good job, neighbors, for keeping up with weather-related repairs.
I have heard from a couple of locals whose relatives have had the COVID-19 vaccine. Louise Bogard’s sister-in-law had the Moderna vaccine and reported no reaction after the first shot, with some short-term side effects after the second shot (chills, fever of 100, feeling lousy). She took a painkiller at that point and felt normal in about three hours. The Pelsons’ daughter, Shelby Hunt, had two shots of the Pfizer vaccine. Her only symptoms were soreness at the injection site after the first shot and mild chills, headache and nausea after the second. She took a pain reliever after the second shot, slept and woke up fine the next day. Shelby is the Director of Emergency Services at Northern Nevada Medical Center in Sparks, Nevada. She reports that only 1.2% of the employees receiving the vaccine there had symptoms, and most were mild (headache, body ache and/or mild fever). She points out that the body is going to respond to the vaccine proteins so it can start building immunity, hence you may not feel good for a short time. Regardless of the side effects, medical professionals are recommending the vaccine. One caveat is not to take painkillers before the shots but rather after, if at all (check with your doctor for specific recommendations), thus enabling your body to mount the most effective antibody response. Well, now all we need in Tillamook is more vaccine doses!
Have you signed up for an account on the social media site Nextdoor? That’s where Cape Meares property owners are sharing their thoughts about possible parking issues in our community. There is a robust exchange of ideas going on right now. The president of the Cape Meares Community Association, Deborah Neal, is working hard to determine if there is a problem and what may be the options for resolving that situation. She needs your help! Cape Meares residents, fulltime or parttime, please do your part. Check out the discussion online at nextdoor.com and voice your opinion.
And now some good news for all you Tillamook gardeners. I received a text from Merrie Ziady with a picture of a gorgeous iris called the Tillamook Bay Iris. The flower is an arresting deep blue, with a white center. Merrie’s sister has ordered this iris for Merrie and her husband, Jon, to receive in September (Merrie’s birthday month!). If you are interested in growing this beauty yourself, you may order a free catalog from Schreiner’s Iris Gardens in Salem, Ore., by calling 503-393-3232 or going to their website at iris@schreinersgardens.com. How wonderful to be looking forward to gardening season!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.