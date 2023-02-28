It turns out that we were preparing for the wrong emergency here in Cape Meares. Capt. Pete was readying his Tech Prep emergency preparedness seminar, to be held Feb. 18 with co-presenter Kevin Burke, when he was downed by COVID. Shortly thereafter, I started getting reports of other village residents testing positive for COVID. As of this writing, I know of 11 Cape Mearesians or their close relatives who have COVID—including yours truly. Best guess is that a Cape Meares Community Association (CMCA) meeting on Feb. 11 was where the outbreak first got started. Thank heavens this is a milder variant than the original, and most of us are vaccinated and boosted. Get well, neighbors!

The ramifications of COVID in Cape Meares went beyond the cancellation of the Feb. 18 Tech Prep seminar. Out of an abundance of caution, the Solar Power workshop and community potluck for Feb. 25 as well as the craft group meeting on March 1 were cancelled. As of the time of this writing, I don’t yet know about the Cape Meares team entered in the Feb. 25 Three Cape Marathon Relay, “the race with a view.” Tune in next week to find out how that played out. Both the Tech Prep and Solar Power seminars will be rescheduled; the craft group will resume its regular meetings on March 15.

