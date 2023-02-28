It turns out that we were preparing for the wrong emergency here in Cape Meares. Capt. Pete was readying his Tech Prep emergency preparedness seminar, to be held Feb. 18 with co-presenter Kevin Burke, when he was downed by COVID. Shortly thereafter, I started getting reports of other village residents testing positive for COVID. As of this writing, I know of 11 Cape Mearesians or their close relatives who have COVID—including yours truly. Best guess is that a Cape Meares Community Association (CMCA) meeting on Feb. 11 was where the outbreak first got started. Thank heavens this is a milder variant than the original, and most of us are vaccinated and boosted. Get well, neighbors!
The ramifications of COVID in Cape Meares went beyond the cancellation of the Feb. 18 Tech Prep seminar. Out of an abundance of caution, the Solar Power workshop and community potluck for Feb. 25 as well as the craft group meeting on March 1 were cancelled. As of the time of this writing, I don’t yet know about the Cape Meares team entered in the Feb. 25 Three Cape Marathon Relay, “the race with a view.” Tune in next week to find out how that played out. Both the Tech Prep and Solar Power seminars will be rescheduled; the craft group will resume its regular meetings on March 15.
No surprise that the next gathering for our community has been moved to Zoom. If you are curious about how the project to buy 120 acres of forest land surrounding Cape Meares is coming along, attend a Zoom update on the Watershed Conservancy Project on March 4 at 1 p.m. You can find the Zoom link on our website, capemeares.org. Updates on all aspects of the project, from appraisal results to funding options, will be discussed. Commissioner Mary Faith Bell and Jon Wickersham of the North Coast Land Conservancy will be guest presenters.
Kudos to our intrepid Tillamook PUD! An alert neighbor called in a sparking transformer on Feb. 20 in the evening. An employee answered on the second ring, quickly dispatched a crew, and they were onsite in less than an hour. They diagnosed the problem, repaired it, and were gone in 40 minutes. Power was out for only 15 minutes—and all of this on a holiday weekend. Thanks, Tillamook PUD!
As we are preparing for our annual trek to the Beachcombers’ Fun Fair (now renamed Beachcombers and Glass Floats Expo), neighbor Dave Dittmer sent me a beachcombing throwback. It was a picture of a rectangular wooden plaque, painted white and filled with red Asian characters. Dave worked with a lady of Japanese extraction, and her mother did a translation. The plaque read, “In process of loading. Danger! To release (or open) is prohibited. [Signed] Ship Captain.” Thanks for sharing this bit of local beachcombing history, Dave,
Looking on the bright side, I will count at least temporary COVID immunity as my birthday present. I recently hit the big milestone of #70. As a dear friend and fellow football fan said, “It may be the fourth quarter, but it is not the two-minute warning. Bring it on!”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.