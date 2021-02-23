A group of Cape Meares residents is concerned about potential development of some land on Bayocean Spit. The owner of the land approached Tillamook County about development options. The county responded, concluding that the only allowable use is low-impact recreational uses. The owner has appealed to the Planning Commission. John Harland is encouraging people to attend the virtual meeting of the Planning Commission on February 25 at 7 p.m. (ZOOM meeting link will be on the Tillamook County Community Development website) to show support for the county’s position and to protect the spit.
The Burkes shared a notice they had read about bird feeders. Bacterium salmonella is infecting and killing finches along the west coast and is spreading via backyard bird feeders. Birders ask that you please discontinue feeding wild birds from plate type feeders for at least a month.
Boy, wasn’t that a winter wallop of a storm for the Willamette Valley! Snow, ice, freezing rain, massive power outages…they had it all. And, fortunately, we didn’t. However, we have had weather like that before. There was that winter that Cape Meares Lake froze over and a neighbor’s toilet bowl cracked; perhaps in the 1970s? It was before we bought our lot in 1986 and built in 1990. But we, too, have seen the lake frozen around the edges. And then there’s the famous winter of Dec. 2007, when we were out of power here in Cape Meares for five days and the wind gusted at hurricane-force speeds. In 2015, a washout on Bayocean Road isolated Cape Meares for a short period of time before a temporary (since permanent!) bridge was built.
Pete Steen, as the Seaview neighborhood’s emergency preparedness captain, offers the following emergency preparation advice:
• Have plenty of water on hand, both for drinking and toilet flushing (set up rain barrels for the latter);
• Buy a large-capacity water filter, such as a Berkey;
• Have enough canned food to last 30 days;
• Buy and maintain a generator;
• Keep extra supplies of gasoline and/or propane on hand for your generator;
• Charge battery storage devices, such as mophies, on a regular schedule so that they may provide battery backup for cell phones, tablets and computers; and,
• Be prepared, not scared!
Have you been seeing double, or triple? Perhaps so! Three neighbors in a row—Sue Beckman, Narayan Lincoln, and I—have the same raincoat, in the same deep-wine color. It’s waterproof and breathable; perfect for our weather. Check out the “shoreline” jacket by Carhartt.
There is some minor building going on in Cape Meares. One neighbor is building a nice, strong storage shed in his front yard. Another is reroofing. A third is having awnings put over both the door to his house and the garage door. Come better weather, bigger construction will start. We know of one couple who bought a lot on 6th St. NW who will be building their home there this summer. We ourselves plan to add a half-bath. All good signs, seeing friends and neighbors working on their nests!
