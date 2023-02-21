A cool dozen participants gathered to make crafts in the Barbara Bennet Community Center earlier this month. Four ladies were knitting, two were crocheting, one was quilting, one was “dressing the loom” as part of weaving, two were making cards, one was binding books, and one was going through Cape Meares archived documents. Everyone was gabbing—and having a great deal of fun.

The craft group was treated to a visit by Bill Winter, who brought two beautiful model wooden boats to show us. He had painstakingly built both Legend Model boats from Mack Products’ kits. One of the boats was the 1935 Gar Wood Speedster “Miss Behave,” and the other was a 1952 Century Sea Maid, 18-foot Run-About. The racing boat alone took Bill about a year to build. The models are exquisitely detailed, with ropes, hardware and trim perfectly to scale. Both boats can be operated with remote controllers; you just might see Bill out giving his gorgeous boats a spin on Cape Meares Lake.

