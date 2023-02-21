A cool dozen participants gathered to make crafts in the Barbara Bennet Community Center earlier this month. Four ladies were knitting, two were crocheting, one was quilting, one was “dressing the loom” as part of weaving, two were making cards, one was binding books, and one was going through Cape Meares archived documents. Everyone was gabbing—and having a great deal of fun.
The craft group was treated to a visit by Bill Winter, who brought two beautiful model wooden boats to show us. He had painstakingly built both Legend Model boats from Mack Products’ kits. One of the boats was the 1935 Gar Wood Speedster “Miss Behave,” and the other was a 1952 Century Sea Maid, 18-foot Run-About. The racing boat alone took Bill about a year to build. The models are exquisitely detailed, with ropes, hardware and trim perfectly to scale. Both boats can be operated with remote controllers; you just might see Bill out giving his gorgeous boats a spin on Cape Meares Lake.
Speaking of crafts, Tangled Yarns is offering a great deal on knitting and crocheting classes. Beginning knit and crochet students may sign up for three classes for only $10 plus the cost of supplies purchased from the shop. Cape Meares residents Kathy Burke and Sally McGee are among the enthusiastic knitting students. The shop also offers “open forum groups” on Wednesdays and Fridays from 3:30-6 p.m., when you can work on your own projects. Check it out! Tangled Yarns is at 207 Main Ave. in Tillamook; you may find them on Facebook at tangledyarnstillamook, on their website at www.tangledyarnsllc.com, by phone at 480-570-5097, or via email at tangledyarnsinfo@gmail.com.
There was a quarterly Cape Meares Community Association (CMCA) meeting on Feb. 11. There were financial and committee (social, emergency preparedness and building management) reports, an update on the Water Conservancy Project (appraisals underway, report on habitat assessment and some promising funding opportunities), discussions of traffic safety and short-term rentals, and a presentation on a new recycling law in the state of Oregon. Good news on that last item: In two years, we will be able to recycle several things we throw out today, such as plastic margarine or salsa tubs. Full minutes from the meeting will be posted on capemeares.org. The next quarterly CMCA meeting will be on Saturday, May 13.
Did you have fun at the Charity Drive events? We attended a delicious dinner, got our car spotlessly cleaned, hit the rummage sales, and bid on online auction items. We are so proud of our Tillamook high school students for tackling this big challenge each year! Great job, kids, and thanks to all those who opened their hearts and wallets for this unique charitable event in the Tillamook community.
The Feb. 18 Tech Prep emergency preparedness seminar was canceled at the last minute due to a COVID outbreak in our community. The solar power seminar scheduled for Feb. 25 has been canceled as well, out of an abundance of caution. Both seminars will be rescheduled. Stay well, neighbors.
