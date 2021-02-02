Someone missed the notice that our beach is closed to motorized vehicles. An older green Geo Tracker, without license plates and possibly stolen, was seen heavily bogged down in the sand on Bayocean Peninsula about 50 yards south of Tillamook’s South Jetty. From reports I received on Jan. 23, it appeared that at least one high tide had washed up around the vehicle. The Tillamook County Sheriff's Department was notified and able to pull the car out with a tow rope, get it started and drive it off the beach. Thank goodness it didn’t break apart on the beach and spill gasoline! Please, remember to respect the no motorized vehicle rule on Cape Meares/Bayocean beaches, including no e-bikes (except for handicapped individuals receiving an exception from the park ranger).
Disaster preparation along the Oregon coast traditionally has focused on the twin perils of a major earthquake and the subsequent tsunami. The Cape Meares Emergency Task Force plans to highlight a different potential threat in one of their next public seminars: wildfires. As we have been seeing in Oregon and adjoining states in the last year or two, wildfires present a real and present danger in our warming climate. There are steps landowners can take to mitigate against damage to their property. The task force is working on this and other educational topics now, in anticipation of when the Barbara Bennett Community Center reopens for community workshops (as vaccinations and pandemic social gathering rules allow).
As you are no doubt well aware, COVID-19 vaccination efforts here in Tillamook County are predicated on availability of the vaccine. In speaking with the Tillamook Public Health Department, it appears likely that something may set up for mass vaccinations at the Tillamook Fairgrounds or some other large venue when more vaccine doses are available. Vaccinations will probably be by appointment, rather than walk-in, to ensure vaccination in the prioritization order set out by Governor Brown. For a graphic showing where Tillamook County is in the vaccination effort, go to https://sharedsystems.dhsoha.state.or.us/DHSForms/Served/le3535_28.pdf.
If you want to take your car out to Bayocean Peninsula to park for a beach or dike road walk, be sure to have a Tillamook County Parks annual day use access pass displayed. Passes are $10 per day, or you may buy an annual pass for $55 (discounts available for seniors over the age of 65, disabled veterans and Oregon Trail card holders). Call 503-322-3522 and purchase your pass with a Visa or Mastercard. Passes purchased over the phone will be mailed within 48 hours of purchase. For further details, go to https://www.co.tillamook.or.us/gov/Parks/ParkingPass.htm. Little known fact: There is no pass required for the boat launch at Cape Meares Lake, as it is an unimproved launch.
If you have news you think your neighbors in Cape Meares would be interested in reading, please send it to me at ellensteen2@gmail.com, or give me a call at 503-842-8608. We would love to celebrate personal or family milestones with you in addition to sharing any beach news you might have. Let us know what’s up!
