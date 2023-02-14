January ended with some mighty cold weather, but that didn’t deter 12 hearty souls from turning out for the Cape Meares community potluck. And they were glad they had! The group of neighbors feasted on lasagna, smoked pulled pork, coleslaw, beans, and cranberry sauce, topped off with cookies, cake and blueberry cobbler for dessert. Mark your calendars for the next potluck on Saturday, Feb. 25 at 6 p.m. at the Barbara Bennett Community Center.
The temperature fell to 25℉ here that last weekend in Jan. I didn’t hear of anyone’s pipes freezing, but remember years ago a similar cold snap that left a neighbor with a broken toilet after the water in the toilet bowl froze.
We walked over to Paul and Donna Lehto’s house the other day to pick up some paperwork Pete was helping to edit for the Cape Meares Community Association. The Lehtos have a lovely home back in the forest, with an open floor plan and comfortable seating. Donna has long-time roots in this area, with her great-grandfather having been an assistant lighthouse keeper at Cape Meares Lighthouse. She showed us two old maps of Cape Meares, and we identified four streets we’ve lost in the never-ending battle with the sea: Ocean Boulevard, Meares Avenue, Front Street, and 1st Street. What an interesting slice of history!
On our way home from the Lehtos’, we passed the Drafahls’ property on 7th St. They have made this area directly behind their house into a beautiful place to walk and rest. There are graveled walkways, wooden benches made by Sue, graceful statuary, and planks forming a bridge. Thanks, Jack and Sue, for inviting us to have a look at your sanctuary.
Robert “Olli” Ollikainen continues to participate in a survey colloquially called the “Dead Bird Survey,” an activity of the Coastal Observation and Seabird Survey Team (COASST) sponsored by the University of Washington (UW). Olli began his involvement with this group back in the early 2000s, surveying the same mile of Bayocean Spit at least monthly. In recent years, he began sharing the leadership duties for mile 286 surveys with Wendy Burroughs, a full-time Cape Meares resident who is a retired environmental educator from Arizona. Successful knee replacement surgery has extended Olli’s ability to walk and bend without pain, and he plans to continue participating in the surveys for the foreseeable future. Eventually, Wendy will take over and keep the research on this mile going. On a recent bird survey walk, Olli found an unusual bird on the beach. He tentatively identified it as a greater scaup, a type of duck not commonly found on Cape Meares beach. Hats off to citizen scientists Olli, Wendy and the others on their survey teams.
A deceased adult female Steller sea lion was found on the south end of Cape Meares beach on Jan. 31, 2023. As always, if you see a dead or injured marine mammal on the beach, keep dogs away and notify Jim Rice, Marine Mammal Stranding Coordinator for Oregon State, phone number 541-270-6830—which is what we did.
Happy Valentine’s Day! Hope someone or something sweet comes your way today.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.