January ended with some mighty cold weather, but that didn’t deter 12 hearty souls from turning out for the Cape Meares community potluck. And they were glad they had! The group of neighbors feasted on lasagna, smoked pulled pork, coleslaw, beans, and cranberry sauce, topped off with cookies, cake and blueberry cobbler for dessert. Mark your calendars for the next potluck on Saturday, Feb. 25 at 6 p.m. at the Barbara Bennett Community Center.

The temperature fell to 25℉ here that last weekend in Jan. I didn’t hear of anyone’s pipes freezing, but remember years ago a similar cold snap that left a neighbor with a broken toilet after the water in the toilet bowl froze.

