Congratulations to Cape Meares residents Jack and Sue Drafahl for realizing a dream almost 50 years in the making: They won the Academy of Underwater Arts & Sciences 2022 NOGI (New Orleans Grand Isle) Award for Sports and Education. According to Dan Orr, AUAS president, “The NOGI Award is the oldest and most prestigious award in the recreational diving world, recognizing individuals who have made significant career contributions to the sport, the industry and the world in the Arts, the Sciences, The Environment, Sports/Education and through Distinguished Service.” Jack and Sue are prolific divers, having spent years capturing magnificent photos of the undersea world, publishing books of their photography, and teaching others how to photograph Neptune’s kingdom. We salute them as their lifelong work in this field is recognized with what is considered the Oscar of the ocean world.
Pam Robenolt and her fiancé, Sean Kohles, are going off the grid. Pam and Sean’s one- and two-story home on Bayocean Road (also called Meares Avenue NW) is now fully outfitted with solar panels. These panels capture energy from sunlight and are linked to an inverter which changes the direct current to alternating current. This harvested energy then powers the household with excess energy stored in a large-capacity battery or sent into the electrical grid. The battery power can then supplement the household energy needs after sunset or during power outages. Sean is a bioengineer and has a home in Portland already operating on solar energy; he wanted the same decreased fossil fuel footprint for their home here, as well as a backup power plan. It turns out that their Cape Meares house is ideally suited for solar energy, as it has south-facing, sloped roofs not shaded by trees. Sean calculates that solar energy will provide over half of their energy needs during our shorter, grayer winter days and a full 100% of their energy needs in the summer. There is a significant capital investment to set up such a solar power system, although federal and state tax incentives are available and ongoing costs are minimal. In fact, there likely are tax credits for donating power back to the local electrical grid, as Sean has done each year in Portland and expects to do with their home here. As for emergency preparedness, you can’t get any better than this! Pam and Sean are leading the way.
Some heartwarming news to report: a new grandchild! No, not for us (we have 14, thank you), but for Cape Meares resident Kate Merz. Lola Surani Copabianco Merz is Kate’s first grandchild. Lola was born about three months ago to Kate’s son, of Nordic ancestry, and his wife, an indigenous Brazilian. Kate shared a picture with me, and that brown-eyed, auburn-haired baby girl with a flawless complexion is an absolute darling! We trust we’ll see Lola many times on our beach here as she grows up.
Capt. Pete and Steve Walz drifted the Wilson River for steelhead the other day. No fish bit, but it was a beautiful day on the water. Hope you, too, got out and enjoyed our sunny winter weather.
