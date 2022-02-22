Many thanks to neighbor Mark Lund. He repaired the stairs that go down to the beach from Pacific Ave. Mark and his constant companion, Lucy (a black dog), are always out beachcombing. With this project, as is the case with his beachcombing, Mark was a step or two ahead of the rest of us. Oh, yes, and Mark also used some spare gravel he had to fill potholes on his street in Cape Meares. Kudos to Mark!
Kevin Burke’s brother, Dan, recently visited Cape Meares for four days. Dan spent his career as a deep-sea diver for the military. Kathy and Kevin’s get-away cabin in Cape Meares sports an old boat anchor that Dan brought up from the bottom of the ocean when he was diving for the Navy in San Diego. Now retired, Dan enjoyed seeing the ocean from the shore, for a change.
Surely Valentine’s Day kicked in your sweet tooth. Well, you are in luck. Our local Tillamook Girl Scout group, troop #13020, is selling cookies at local booths and online. Visit https://www.girlscoutsosw.org/en/cookies/find-cookies.html and you’ll be able to buy online from a Girl Scout you know, find a booth by entering your zip code, or buy online from a local Girl Scout troop for delivery, shipping or donation. Order today to satisfy your inner Cookie Monster! The Girl Scout cookie sale is running from now until the end of March.
Five Cape Meares residents are entering the Three Capes Marathon Relay to be held on Feb. 26. The course runs along the Three Capes Scenic Loop, starting at Cape Meares, passing Cape Lookout, and finishing at Cape Kiwanda. Kathy and Kevin Burke, Karen (team captain) and Steve Walz, and Charles Ansorge are entered as a walking relay team. The marathon website, threecapesrelay.oregoncoastalflowers.com, describes the course as “the marathon with a view,” and goes on to say that “The rugged course passes through or runs adjacent to six State Parks, two National Wildlife Refuges, multiple County Parks, and boasts of stunning vantage points of the Tillamook Bay, Netarts Bay, and the Pacific Ocean. Starting and ending at sea level, there is nearly 2,400 feet of climb within the course, offering a challenging racing venue that is great for building team camaraderie. If you dare to tackle this course…times will not be fast, but the satisfaction of completion will be as grand as the view.” We’re rooting for you, Cape Meares relay team!
By the time you read this, I’ll be a year older. My son, daughter-in-law and their two children came to Cape Meares from Damascus to celebrate my birthday with us over this past weekend; we had a ton of fun together! Then my daughter drove from Salem to take me to lunch at the Blue Heron, just the two of us; that was special. A big shout-out to the ladies in my card-making group and other friends for their lovely birthday cards. But most of all, a heartfelt thank-you to my husband, Pete, who puts up with my “birthday month” every year.
