It was a case of déjà vu. As we left Cape Meares, we came across a tow truck pulling a severely crumpled vehicle from the north side of Bayocean Road, just east of the dike road. We had seen the same thing only a month ago. A Cape Meares neighbor reported that this vehicle was actually a truck that had landed upside down in the bay! She said if it had been high tide, the two individuals in the truck would have been under water. Slow down out there, folks.
In continuing road news, kudos to Rep. Suzanne Weber for introducing House Bill 4053 in the Oregon Legislature. This bill, currently under review, would require the Oregon Dept. of Transportation to study Highway 6 for improvements in safety and reliability. Those of us who travel this road regularly can attest to its deteriorating condition (it’s like a roller coaster!), inadequate number of passing lanes, and lack of cell phone service. It would benefit both residents in Tillamook County and visitors from the valley to have major upgrades for safety and reliability made to Highway 6.
In fact, it was just those long trips on Highway 6 to the valley that led Kathy Burke to her latest creation: adult bibs. Yes, messy eating in the car and the resultant spotted shirts were the impetus for her brainstorm. Her bib/apron design has a Velcro closure at the neck, and the apron goes down to just past the waist. There’s even a shirt pocket for a napkin. This is the perfect solution for having to “dine in” on those long trips to the valley and back. Good goin’, Kathy!
I received a voice mail from Pat Patterson the other day. You may have read some of this centenarian’s stories in past columns of mine or other Fencepost writers. He was recalling that shortly after he got here as a Coastguardsman in 1943, he was told help was needed to move people safely off Bayocean Spit. He went out to the City of Bayocean and found the house they were working on had its front porch hanging in the air, with water washing beneath it! There was a lot more devastation to come. The last house fell into the ocean on Feb. 15, 1960. Thanks for sharing your memories, Pat.
And now a report from the animal kingdom: Two Cape Meares residents recently saw raccoons swimming (yes, swimming!) in Cape Meares Lake. It’s common to see raccoons washing their food in water, but swimming is something else. A number of us have been privileged to see our local elk herd swimming in the lake, but this is the first report we have of raccoons doing the same.
Valerie Brace, president of Friends of Cape Meares Lighthouse, is looking for someone from Cape Meares to serve as a board member for this non-profit organization. If you are interested, please contact Valerie by phone (503-842-5742) or email (valeriebrace07@gmail.com). Thank you for helping us preserve and showcase this jewel of the Oregon Coast.
