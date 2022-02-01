We have further word about the logging operation related to clearing timber for the Cape Meares Loop Road bypass. Charles Ansorge is a member of the Oceanside Water Board and passed along information they recently received. Stimson hired a contractor to harvest timber from the areas where the bypass road is to be installed. It is looking likely that Bayocean Road will be one of the routes used to haul timber out of the area, but it may be later this spring or early summer before that happens. The current plan calls for logging to begin at the south end of the bypass and then move northward. Thanks for keeping the neighborhood posted, Charles!
Mystery solved! We ran into the county sanitarian, Chris Chiola, on a walk around the neighborhood the other day and found out what is going at the northern access to Cape Meares beach. There have been standing pools of stinky, tea-colored water there; we wondered if someone’s septic field had failed. Chris had checked into that and determined it was likely a natural process at work. The lots surrounding that parking area are rather swampy, and as iron bacteria cause organic material to rot away, the process releases an unpleasant odor that can hang around those stagnant pools. The same sort of thing is going on the beach itself near the south end of Cape Meares. Nature isn’t always pretty, and it doesn’t always smell good!
A street sign on 2nd St. NW has been down since our last storm. I checked with Chris Laity, director of Tillamook County Public Works, as to the proper way to get repairs initiated. He says the quickest way for work to be done is by reporting it to the main office at 503-842-3419 or, second choice, by emailing pubwks@co.tillamook.or.us. The front desk gathers the information and gives the work request to the foreman. He then prioritizes the work with other needs. Currently, the public works department has four maintenance people to maintain Cape Meares and all roads north of Hwy 6 to Clatsop County. There is a person dedicated to signs, but he is often attached to a road crew due to lack of staff. The department also looks at upgrading signs when they replace the posts. A request has been filed to address the downed 2nd St. NW sign. Thanks for this information and all the work you do, Chris and Tillamook County Public Works!
Omicron ramped up in Tillamook the second half of January. We were vaccinated and boosted; what else could we do? Well, it turns out, quite a bit. We upgraded our masks from cloth to N95; Capt. Pete shaved off his beard so the mask would fit better; we did our grocery shopping at 7 a.m., when the stores are practically empty; we canceled company visits; and we ordered take-out instead of eating in. This pandemic is a pain, for sure, but we are fortunate that for our family, to this point, it’s only been an inconvenience. So many others have lost loved ones; our hearts go out to them.
