Merry Christmas, Happy Hanukah, Kwanzaa blessings—joyous holidays to all! And an auspicious New Year right around the corner.
Three ladies from Cape Meares—Patti Smith, Karen Walz and yours truly—attended a marvelous holiday luncheon at La Tea Da with 18 other members of our card-making club. Each lady had her own pot of tea and the group shared a buffet lunch of scones, tea sandwiches and mini-desserts; everything was delicious. What fun to visit with good friends and share the joy of the season in such a lovely setting! The “Third Tuesday” group meets on (yes, you guessed it) the third Tuesday of each month in the basement of St. Alban’s church to make greeting cards. For the most part, the group uses rubber stamps, designer paper, embellishments, and other goodies to make cards for their friends and families. Keri Wetzel, formerly of Tillamook, is the Stampin’ Up representative for our club and has coordinated activities in the past. Now that she lives in Cornelius, Judy Taylor of Rockaway did the honors in organizing our holiday lunch; thank you, Judy! Card-making is a fun and practical hobby; if you are interested in learning more, stop by and visit our group on a third Tuesday in the New Year.
Theron Pappas, Kathy and Kevin Burke’s 15-year-old grandson, participated in Tuba Christmas for the first time at the Pioneer Courthouse Square on Dec. 14. Theron is a trumpet and French horn player, but he thought Tuba Christmas sounded like fun. His Sunset High School band instructor lent him a tenor tuba and Theron practiced for a week. He then played with 310 tuba players, accompanied by three opera singers, at the concert. What a great experience for Theron!
Dec. 27-31 is Winter Whale Watch Week and volunteers will be posted at the Cape Meares Lighthouse to help visitors spot whales and to answer question about gray whale migration. Each winter, more than 20,000 gray whales migrate from British Columbia and Alaska down to Baja, Mexico to calve. And in the spring, they return. Check it out!
We are coming up on one of the biggest fundraisers of the year for the Cape Meares Community Association: our New Year’s Eve party and silent auction. All ye residents of and visitors to Cape Meares, come to the old schoolhouse on Dec. 31 from 7-9 p.m. with finger food and cash or a check to bid on the marvelous offerings for this year’s auction. Items range from a three-month membership at the YMCA to window-washing services to unique handcrafted items. If you have an item to donate or a service to offer, it’s not too late to tell us about it. Contact Bev Stein at steinbeverly@gmail.com or by phone at 503-354-2066.
One last tidbit: Start your New Year off right with the Cape Meares First Day Hike on Jan. 1, 2020. Assemble at the parking lot for the Cape Meares lighthouse at noon. You must register for this event; go to store.oregonstateparks.org under the “tours/events” section. Get those steps in!
