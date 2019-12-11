What a surprise to see a burned-out car sitting in the parking lot at the Memaloose boat launch when we were headed into Tillamook one recent morning. The teal Ford Escort sedan had flat tires, broken-out windows, no front grill or license plates, and was blackened by fire. All we could find out, in asking around, was that it appeared to be burned and abandoned there on purpose; two gas cans were later found nearby. The car has been towed away now; a mystery.
We traveled to Aumsville to have Thanksgiving dinner with our daughter Nicole “Coco” Miller and her family; it was delicious. We didn’t drive far enough south to run into the “bomb cyclone” the weather folks were talking about—high winds, low barometer pressure, blizzard-like snow conditions—but Rod and Mary Jane Pelson were headed that way. They went down to Grants Pass to have Thanksgiving with their son, Jeff Pelson, and his family at Jeff’s in-laws’ house. Fortunately, Rod and MJ waited until mid-morning Wednesday to leave Cape Meares and missed the worst of the weather. Close call, however.
Temperatures have been in the 20s overnight; we saw ice along the shores of tidewater sloughs on our way into town for Tillamook’s Small Business Saturday. We kicked off the tour at the Chamber of Commerce, enjoying cocoa and cookies, and then headed to Madeline’s vintage store where we found a “treasure.” Next it was north to Second Street and the Salty Raven, where Cape Meares owners Seasons and James were doing a brisk business. We bought T-shirts adorned with images of characters from Seasons’s “Flock of Gerrys” book; so cute. We crossed the street to the liquor store; one of the grandkids is now 23 and had an expensive bottle of scotch on his Christmas list—Santa’s elves handed that one off to us. A quick stop to enter our receipts in the Chamber’s weekly drawing (this week’s special grand prize is $1,000) and then it was up the road to the Blue Heron for lunch. Have you seen their new metal sculpture? It’s a beauty. I bought a T-shirt there and we took lunch home to watch the Civil War; way to go, Ducks.
Mark your new calendar for Small Business Saturday on Nov. 28, 2020. It’s a great way to support local businesses while crossing some items off your family’s Christmas lists.
The next community holiday event is the caroling party on Dec. 17. Come to the old schoolhouse at 6 p.m. with some Christmas cookies, if you have been baking, and a strong voice. We’ll sing carols and sip hot cocoa, perhaps augmented with a dollop of peppermint schnapps. All Cape Meares residents are welcome.
Just a reminder that starting January 7, 2020, Robert “Butch” Freedman will be offering a six-session workshop on memoir writing on Tuesdays from 6-8 p.m. at Art Accelerated in downtown Tillamook. Class size will be limited to eight participants; go to www.artaccelerated.org to sign up.
Shout-out to granddaughter Noelle: Happy 11th birthday, sweetheart!
