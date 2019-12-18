The holiday party at the Cape Meares Community Center was well attended. Thirty-four revelers ate delicious hors d’oeuvres from chicken wings to cheeses, drank beverages of their choice, and nibbled on tasty pies and cookies. The hall was beautifully decorated by Arla Ayers, Mary Gordon and Kathy Burke. The white elephant gift exchange ended with Olli Ollikainen getting the fuzzy-faced framed cat that shows up each year and Kevin Burke receiving a bucket toilet lid. Eats, drinks and laughter; a wonderful way to celebrate the season with good friends and neighbors in Cape Meares!
Brad and Arla Ayers’s grandson, Guiness Ayers, recently accepted a position as a global outreach intern at Bellevue Presbyterian Church in Bellevue, Washington. He is finishing his BA at Multnomah University online in bible and theology, then he’ll be traveling the world to spread the good word in the Congo and other faraway places. Fun fact: Guiness was baptized in the ocean right here in Cape Meares by Pastor Dean of the First Christian Church in Tillamook. Guiness lived with his grandparents off and on over the past couple of years. Many of us in Cape Meares were fortunate enough to hire this fine young man to do odd jobs for us. He was a willing and capable worker, helping the Pelsons with carpentry; the Spences, the Gordons and Ciel Downing with yardwork; the Klobases with dog sitting; and others with various jobs. All of us wish Guiness well as he embarks on this new adventure.
Back here in Tillamook, Brad Ayers sang in the holiday concert by the Tillamook Community Chorus on Dec. 14 at the Methodist church. How joyful Christmas music is! Brad is a musically talented fellow; prior to moving to Oregon, he sang in a barbershop chorus in Denver, Colorado. He also plays a wicked ukulele. It’s so nice to have a neighbor with music in his soul.
There was music in the air right here in Cape Meares last night. Those in our hamlet who love to sing showed up at the schoolhouse at 6 p.m. Voices lubricated with hot cocoa and peppermint schnapps, we sang Christmas carols with great gusto. There were times in the past when we rode around town singing carols from atop a hayride, but after we lost a few folks to the beer keg at you-know-whose house, we moved the function indoors. Now we don’t even need to look at the weather forecast before gathering; good move.
Wow, the Tillamook PUD knows how to party. The PUD offered free soup (taco or clam chowder), rolls, chips, berry cobbler, and bottled water to the community at their holiday party earlier this month. They also gave out dandy pop-up lanterns that collapse down into a small unit and, when the top is pulled up, come on with a brilliant light. There were cute little snowman night lights as well. Thank you, PUD, not only for the festive holiday party, but for the hard work you do every day to keep the lights on!
