Cape Meares writer Butch Freedman has been teaching an online short story writing workshop. The class will be doing a reading of their work on Zoom on Dec. 11 at 7 p.m. The reading is open to the public. Cape Meares residents Ciel Downing, Deborah Neal, Wendy Kunkel, Bev Stein and others will read stories they wrote in the class. Please e-mail Bev at steinbeverly@gmail.com for a link to the reading.
BJ Byron, our local high priestess of pies, baked 20 pies for Thanksgiving. And I am sure they were ALL delicious! Our family had her raspberry, blackberry and pecan pies, and they were scrumptious. Other kinds of pie that BJ made for Turkey Day were pumpkin, apple and marionberry. If you are one of the lucky individuals who won free pies by donating to CARE earlier this year, think ahead to Christmas and order your pies now. You can simply put them in the freezer until the big day is here. Call BJ at 503-842-2738 or e-mail her at bjbyron66@yahoo.com to place your order now.
There was a tragic boating accident at the mouth of Netarts Bay on Nov. 27. Apparently two people were crabbing in an inflatable boat with an electric motor when they capsized in heavy surf at the mouth of the bay. It was 2:30 p.m. when the boat capsized; that was in the middle of a strong outgoing tide. Only the woman was wearing a life jacket; she survived, but her companion is presumed drowned. What lessons can we learn from this? Capt. Pete says reserve your use of inflatable boats for lakes or other quiet bodies of water, never crab near the mouth of a bay on an outgoing tide unless your craft has plenty of power (electric motors are not powerful), have a back-up power source (a second motor or oars), carry an anchor with an anchor rope at least four times as long as the depth of the water, and ALWAYS wear your life jacket.
This is not the first time that lives have been lost in that area. Boats have capsized when the weather was rougher than anticipated, when the motor quit and there was no back-up, when the captain didn’t understand tidal action, when there was no anchor or an anchor rope too short to hold the boat in place, and, saddest of all, when boaters neglected to wear life jackets. In 2010, two men died when a small boat lost power in Netarts Bay and was pulled out into the ocean. Another small boat attempted to rescue it by throwing a rope and crab ring. It is hypothesized that the rope may have become entangled between the boats because both boats capsized. One man survived that accident.
November went out with a whoosh. We have an anemometer (real-time wind gauge) to track the action. Our highest wind gust this year has been 53 mph. The highest we’ve ever recorded at our house was 82 mph in the big storm of Dec. 2007. We’ll see what the rest of winter brings!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.