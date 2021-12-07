December has rolled around and the holiday lights are going up. What a festive sight! I hope a great Thanksgiving kicked off the holiday season for you; it did for us. Our daughter, Nicole (“Coco”), and her family hosted us and our son’s family in her south Salem home for an absolutely scrumptious meal, topped off by six extraordinary pies baked by Cape Meares own BJ Byron. Thanks for providing the grand finale to our Thanksgiving dinner, BJ!
I heard about two traffic incidents that happened the day before Thanksgiving. Captain Pete and neighbor Rod Pelson were headed off to go crabbing in Netarts Bay when their truck began to sashay on the road. They finally figured out that there was black ice on Highway 131! Pete slowed down, put on his flashers, put the vehicle in four-wheel drive, and all went well after that. That same day, neighbors Merrie and Jon Ziady reported seeing a truck in the ditch on Bayocean Road. A car with Utah plates had stopped to help, but didn’t know exactly where they were. The Ziadys contributed detailed location info to the 911 call. The woman driver of the truck appeared to be okay and did not want to exit the vehicle. Watch these winter road conditions, neighbors!
Did you catch sight of some of the big breakers over the recent king tide series, Dec. 3-5? King tides are tides that coincide with the new and full moons in November through January. The next and last set in this series will be Jan. 1-3, 2022. Get ready for a great photo op, but from a safe distance.
I hope you didn’t miss the official grand opening of Salty Raven’s flagship store at 109 Main Ave. in downtown Tillamook. The big do was Saturday, Dec. 4, and featured prizes, 15% discounts, live music. and even a visit from Santa Claus. Salty Raven offers a great variety of items featuring Cape Meares resident Seasons Kaz Sparks’s original artwork. Check out the store for fabulous Christmas gifts ranging from t-shirts and hoodies to glassware and books. Her husband and business partner, James Potts, runs Salty Basket from the same location, offering curated gift basket experiences that highlight and promote local small businesses, especially those that are Oregon made, environmentally focused, charity-based and/or women owned. Best of all, no shipping delays if you shop locally!
The social committee for the Cape Meares Community Association (CMCA) is hosting a holiday appetizer potluck on Dec. 11 at the Barbara Bennett Community Center for Cape Meares residents. There will be two staggered times, 4-5:30 p.m. and 6-8 p.m., and reservations are required. If you have not yet signed up to attend one of these gatherings, it may not be too late. Contact Mary Gordon via private message on the social media site Nextdoor. BYOB; water, soda and cider will be provided.
We recently traveled to Burien, Wash. to visit Pete’s brother and his wife. Due to the coronavirus, we hadn’t seen them in two years. It was great to reconnect! Hope you get to do some reconnecting over the holiday season, too.
