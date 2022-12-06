What fun to run into Louise “Weezie” and Mike Watkins the other day! They were wrapping up a quick weekend visit to their old place on the corner of 4th St. NW and Pacific Ave. here in Cape aMeares. I found out that they had sold that home to a niece and her husband back in January. Now, Weezie told me, they will have relaxing visits, with no homeowner responsibilities. Brilliant!
Fabulous football! The Ducks vs. the Beavers (cheering sections about equally divided in our family) delivered an exciting game, with the Beavs coming from behind and nixing the Ducks’ chance to play for the Pac 12 championship. Later that day, Tillamook High School played Estacada for the State Class 4A Football Division Championship, only the second time the Mooks have had that honor (the first was in 1977). A huge hometown crowd traveled to Hillsboro to cheer on their Cheesemakers while others, such as the Steens and the Smiths, listened to the game on local radio station KTIL. The Mooks were game, but Estacada dominated the time of possession and won the championship. THS took home the second-place trophy to put in their trophy case; something to be proud of! This was Tillamook’s best football team in 45 years. Congrats to all Mook players, coaches and fans.
Capt. Pete and I made a run up to Wheeler the other day. We had a malfunctioning lamp that we just couldn’t figure out how to fix, so we took advantage of the Repair Café at Heart of Cartm that we had been reading about over the past year. On the second Saturday of the month, from 3-5 p.m., experienced repair people man tables in the shop’s work room. From lamps and mixers to jewelry and clothing, these wizards repair or patch your beloved but broken items, with an objective of keeping your things out of the landfill. Originally the operators of the recycling transfer station in Manzanita, Cartm has transformed itself under the leadership of Executive Director Jessi Just into this new endeavor in Wheeler. There is an interesting little thrift store as well as a workshop hosting classes and the Repair Café event. Heart of Cartm has a good success rate with repairs, fixing a dozen or more objects at each session and asking only for donations. We certainly were satisfied, going home with a working swing-arm lamp. Just go to their website, heartofcartm.org, to register for the next Repair Café and to read more about this wonderful, earth-friendly nonprofit organization.
It’s a daily occurrence. A car wanders about Cape Meares, with a driver and passengers looking lost…you can bet money that they are searching for the lighthouse! The last car we directed had a Utah license plate. Yes, Google sends them right here to our village…but they can’t get through to the lighthouse from here. Another reason to look forward to the Cape Meares Loop Road project being completed, which will once again route folks from the lake on up to the lighthouse. We can’t wait!
