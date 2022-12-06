Support local journalism by subscribing today! Click Here to see our current offers.

What fun to run into Louise “Weezie” and Mike Watkins the other day! They were wrapping up a quick weekend visit to their old place on the corner of 4th St. NW and Pacific Ave. here in Cape aMeares. I found out that they had sold that home to a niece and her husband back in January. Now, Weezie told me, they will have relaxing visits, with no homeowner responsibilities. Brilliant!

Fabulous football! The Ducks vs. the Beavers (cheering sections about equally divided in our family) delivered an exciting game, with the Beavs coming from behind and nixing the Ducks’ chance to play for the Pac 12 championship. Later that day, Tillamook High School played Estacada for the State Class 4A Football Division Championship, only the second time the Mooks have had that honor (the first was in 1977). A huge hometown crowd traveled to Hillsboro to cheer on their Cheesemakers while others, such as the Steens and the Smiths, listened to the game on local radio station KTIL. The Mooks were game, but Estacada dominated the time of possession and won the championship. THS took home the second-place trophy to put in their trophy case; something to be proud of! This was Tillamook’s best football team in 45 years. Congrats to all Mook players, coaches and fans.

