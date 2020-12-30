CenturyLink had an outage, phone and internet, in our area on Dec. 19. Fortunately, they hustled to repaired it quickly, even though it was a Sunday and we were in the midst of a big wind and rainstorm. Thank you for the commitment to good customer service, CenturyLink.
An interesting beach report from neighbors: They saw part of a freezer on the beach at the end of Bayocean Road. Perhaps it washed down one of the five rivers that feed into Tillamook Bay? Or possibly it fell off a ship at sea, or was even part of a lost container load? If you are interested in strange things that wash ashore, pick up “Flotsametrics and the Floating World” by Dr. Curtis Ebbesmeyer. His fascination with tracking things that float in the ocean began in May 1990, when a Pacific storm knocked five container loads of Nike shoes off a cargo vessel. About a year later, those shoes began washing up along the West Coast, including Oregon beaches. Do you remember that? My family regularly beachcombed Bayocean Spit back then, and we found some of those tennis shoes. There was even a “sneaker society” set up by beachcombers to exchange rights and lefts of certain sizes so that a person could have a matching pair. Dr. Ebbesmeyer went on to track loads of tub toys, hockey gloves and many other strange things that have washed ashore. Check out his book and/or his website, https://flotsametrics.com.
Good news on the medical front: Rod and Mary Jane Pelson’s daughter, Shelby, has received the first dose of the Pfizer COVID vaccine. Shelby Hunt is the Director of Emergency Services at Northern Nevada Medical Center in Sparks, Nevada. Shelby has been on the local news there frequently, speaking on behalf of the hospital about the COVID-19 pandemic, and was inoculated on live television to reassure the community that the vaccine is safe. We can hardly wait for a COVID vaccine to reach us out here on the Oregon coast.
The weekend before Christmas, when we took gifts to our family in the Portland and Salem areas, water was over the road in several places on Bayocean Road and in other spots along our route. The rivers were high and muddy, looking like chocolate milkshakes pouring downstream. Steelhead fishermen will have to wait; they love water that is “Coke-bottle green” for their hobby. We typically see a lot of fishermen lining the river banks over Christmas break; we don’t know if the high water will keep them home this year. Tight lines to everyone giving it a good go.
We have missed the Cape Meares Christmas party, the caroling party, and now the New Year’s party with its silent auction. We won’t be sorry to wave goodbye to 2020. May the good times roll again in the New Year, once we all get those shots in the arm. Just a little more patience and we’ll be there. Be safe, remain hopeful and have a Happy New Year!
