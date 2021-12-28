Cape Meares residents Kevin and Sarah Scaldeferri were two of twenty-some individuals who participated in the Tillamook Bay Christmas Bird Count (CBC) on Dec. 18. What is it? Well, just our county’s contribution to one of the longest running community science projects around, says Kevin. He referenced an old article from the Tillamook Pioneer that stated bird-count records for Tillamook Bay date from 1914. The data collected is used by the Audubon Society to study bird population trends. Kevin and Sarah counted birds in Cape Meares village, on/over Cape Meares Lake, and on/over Bayocean Road. They said the highlight of this year’s Christmas bird count was seeing a Black-headed Grosbeak, which has never before been seen during the Tillamook Bay CBC. While these birds breed here in Oregon, they typically winter in Mexico and Central America. Thanks, Kevin and Sarah, for your contribution as citizen scientists!
Kathy and Kevin Burke held a lovely dinner party the other evening for a group of neighbors. The dinner featured fall Chinook they had caught themselves, a crisp salad of greens that included kale and chard, and delicious scalloped potatoes that had been made using a gluten-free recipe. Hors d’oeuvres of smoked salmon on cucumbers and crab cakes (the latter contributed by next-door neighbor BJ Byron) and desserts of blueberry pie and coffee cake rounded out the menu. Between the main course and dessert, the group of 12 played a guys vs. girls game of “fishbowl.” Haven’t heard of that game? Let me tell you about it…
Each person at the table takes three squares of paper and writes down a person, a place and a thing. All the entries go in a bowl: the “fishbowl.” Then three competitions ensue. First, a member from one team takes a slip of paper from the fishbowl and gives clues as to what is written, without naming the actual word. For instance, “North Pole” was a place someone in our group had written down. The clues were “Where Santa lives” and “Where Santa’s workshop is.” If members of the team guess correctly, the clue-giver moves on to another slip of paper. This goes on for one minute before that team’s score is tallied, then the other team gets a chance. The teams go back and forth until all the words in the fishbowl have been guessed. The second competition involves those same slips of paper, returned to the fishbowl, but this time the clue-giver pantomimes the word; no speech is allowed. The final round of the game allows the clue-giver to speak only one word (no pantomime) in getting his or her team to guess the written word or phrase. It was a fun game to play. In the interest of accurate reporting, I must say the ladies won. Thanks, Kathy and Kevin, for a fun evening of food, games and good cheer.
There was a small rockslide on Bayocean Road the other day, near a blind corner. Be careful rounding those corners, neighbors; you might find a landslide, a rockslide or an elk! Stay safe and have a Happy New Year.
