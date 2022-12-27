Neighbors have stopped by with apple cake, lemon bars, fudge, brownies, fish-shaped Christmas cookies, homemade tea, Godiva chocolates, Blue Heron truffles, pie, knitted dishrags, a special stained-glass nightlight, fatwood to start a robust fire, and all kinds of other good things. We have sent them off with smoked salmon, a jar of home-canned tuna, or photo cards. It’s a fun time of year to be a resident of this close-knit neighborhood.
The community was sad to hear that Wendy Burroughs has had to step down from the position of president for the Cape Meares Community Association (CMCA) due to health issues. Wendy has also relinquished the lead on the Watershed Conservancy project, but will remain available in an advisory capacity. The CMCA board has elected Bev Stein to serve out the remainder of Wendy’s term (May 2023). The board has also elected three new members: Simone Goldfeder, Donna Lehto and Kathy Burke. We thank Wendy for her service, particularly her leadership on environmental issues, and Bev, Simone, Donna, and Kathy for stepping up to carry on important work in our community.
Tomorrow begins Oregon’s first in-person Whale Watch Week since the pandemic began. The Cape Meares Lighthouse will be one of 17 manned stations in the state, helping visitors spot some of the estimated 19,000 gray whales that migrate annually from up north down to Baja, California. Trained volunteers will be available from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. daily at the 17 sites through Jan. 1.
December’s king tides have come and gone—and they were spectacular. You have one more chance to view king tides this winter season. The next series will be Jan. 20-22. Remember to watch the action from a safe distance. That does NOT mean standing on the berm at the end of Bayocean Road. A woman did that a few years back and was swept under her car and ended up with a broken leg. Be careful out there, folks!
Have you updated your medicine cabinet? A new round of free at-home COVID tests became available Dec. 15. Go to www.covidtests.gov and follow the instructions to order the tests. USPS will deliver your package. One order is allowed per residential address. Each order contains four individual tests shipped in one package. Best to have a few tests on hand; it appears COVID will be with us for the long term.
There is a delay in the availability of 2023 tide tables. Local merchants got their orders to Coast Printing in time, but a shipping pallet (4x4x4’) of the “innards” of the tide tables was lost before Coast ever got it. A replacement shipment arrived the week before Christmas, and folks at Coast have been hustling to fold, assemble and distribute the new tide tables. We will look forward to picking up some this week! Thanks, Coast Printing, for your hard work on this important reference tool for all of us beach bums.
Hope you all have a festive and safe New Year’s Eve! My next Fencepost column will have a Jan. 2023 date on it. My, how time flies! Here’s to your good health and happiness in the New Year.
