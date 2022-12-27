Support local journalism by subscribing today! Click Here to see our current offers.

Neighbors have stopped by with apple cake, lemon bars, fudge, brownies, fish-shaped Christmas cookies, homemade tea, Godiva chocolates, Blue Heron truffles, pie, knitted dishrags, a special stained-glass nightlight, fatwood to start a robust fire, and all kinds of other good things. We have sent them off with smoked salmon, a jar of home-canned tuna, or photo cards. It’s a fun time of year to be a resident of this close-knit neighborhood.

The community was sad to hear that Wendy Burroughs has had to step down from the position of president for the Cape Meares Community Association (CMCA) due to health issues. Wendy has also relinquished the lead on the Watershed Conservancy project, but will remain available in an advisory capacity. The CMCA board has elected Bev Stein to serve out the remainder of Wendy’s term (May 2023). The board has also elected three new members: Simone Goldfeder, Donna Lehto and Kathy Burke. We thank Wendy for her service, particularly her leadership on environmental issues, and Bev, Simone, Donna, and Kathy for stepping up to carry on important work in our community.

0
0
0
0
0


Online Poll

Are you going out to celebrating New Year's?

You voted:

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Online Poll

Are you going out to celebrating New Year's?

You voted: