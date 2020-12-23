Happy Festivus Day! Seinfeld fans will know what I’m talking about, and the rest of you can Google it. Now it’s on to a Merry Christmas and, most happily, the New Year. If you are like us, you will be glad to see 2020 in the rearview mirror.
Several Cape Meares residents were complaining of smoke in the air and actual ash falling a week or so ago. Hats off to Gordon McCraw, Tillamook’s Emergency Manager, for checking this out for us. He reports that the source was a large slash burn conducted by ODF in the area. Thanks, Gordon!
We took Christmas gifts to our family in the valley this past weekend. We drove by in our red “sleigh,” a 2017 Honda CRV, with Santa hats and “Mr. and Mrs. Claus” face masks. It was good to see everyone, even at a distance.
Patti and Mike Smith just got back from a fun little winter vacation down to Crater Lake. They had never seen the lake in winter; it was beautiful, encircled with snow. While the lake itself was gorgeous, all the buildings were closed (except for the bathrooms) due to the pandemic, so there was no chance to warm up with hot chocolate or shop for gifts. The Smiths went on to visit Crescent Lake, where they stayed in a cozy cabin. They snowmobiled one evening and again the next morning. Their most vigorous outing was snowshoeing: They covered seven-and-one-half miles one day! It had snowed about two inches that morning, making the snow softer for their snowshoes. Patti and Mike saw Diamond Peak, the Three Sisters and Mt. Bachelor on their snowshoeing adventure; they were at about 5000 feet, so they could see over the treetops to the mountains. What a great respite from the stresses of 2020!
A neighbor was on his way to the beach recently when he thought he heard a cow mooing. A cow, in Cape Meares?! We have had chickens, alpacas and goats, but a cow is something new. Seaview neighborhood’s emergency preparation captain, my husband Pete, considers it great stocking up for the coming tsunami.
The sheriff was called to investigate someone going through things in a vacant house on 7th St. NW. He planned to alert the homeowner to this activity. If you have a home in Cape Meares that you use only part-time or not at all, ask your neighbors to check on it once in a while. We feel safe here, but no place is absolutely free from crime or simply freeloaders.
There are a dozen homes lit up for Christmas here in Cape Meares. One house has lights that change color each evening. Another has lights right up to the top of the chimney (yes, retired roofer Randy Klobas). Ours has strings of green lights up the stairs, red lights along the deck railing, and white lights around the doors and windows. Seeing these bright spots in the dark of night are bringing cheer and hope. Here is wishing you and yours a very Merry Christmas.
