Cape Meares is looking festive! A number of houses have lights lining their rooftops, deck railings and doors. Others have decorated outdoor trees and shrubs with red-painted buoys or big glass ornaments. There are swags on front doors and port/starboard lanterns aglow. Christmas is almost here.
The Barbara Bennett Community Center was hopping with Cape Meares crafters the other day. Ten women were working on different projects: making Christmas wreaths, sketching, knitting, creating Advent calendars, assembling collages, and “diamond painting.” This last activity was a new one to me. Pam Robenolt had a stack of coasters with designs imprinted on them. She was gluing different colored rhinestones onto coasters, much like “paint by number” pictures. The result was stunning! Pam was introduced to diamond painting by her mother, and says it is a very relaxing and easy hobby. You can buy diamond painting kits online. There are some fabulous images when you search “diamond painting” on Amazon; check it out.
Charles Ansorge and former Cape Meares resident Merilee Sommers created a Nextdoor account for our community eight years ago. Since then, both Cape Meares and Nextdoor have grown and changed. A number of us have had trouble finding our neighbors’ posts on Nextdoor, due to its numerous ads and the inclusion of towns beyond Cape Meares. Charles is investigating ways Cape Meares neighbors can better communicate. He and a group of volunteers are trying out a couple of different social media sites; one is a private Cape Meares group that is nestled in the larger MeWe social media platform. I’ll keep you posted when and if an alternative to Nextdoor is chosen.
Cape Meares is such a special place to so many. You don’t have to live here fulltime to be building great memories. I stopped to visit with a woman leaving a Cape Meares Airbnb rental the other day. She had been here for the weekend with a longtime friend, celebrating their 50th birthdays together. The woman I was visiting with first came to Cape Meares at age 7; she started bringing her best friend at age 14. There is no other place they’d rather celebrate their lifelong friendship.
Traveling to the valley for the holidays? Be sure to visit https://tripcheck.com or call 511 to check road conditions before you take off. Trip Check shows views from cameras placed along the road on the major highways. Current information is also available on two Facebook pages: “Highway 6 Road Reports (AKA Danger Mountain)” and “Tillamook County Road and Weather Updates.” Using all of these sources can help you plan the safest route.
Hope you have managed to keep the winter respiratory viruses, flu bugs and COVID at bay. Capt. Pete and I are in good health, knock on wood, but several members of our family have been waylaid by illness in the last couple of weeks. Hope they all recover in time for our big Norwegian Smorgasbord, held annually between Christmas and New Year’s days. This year will be the 32nd Steen Family Smorgasbord! Wishing you and your loved ones a joyful holiday season as well.
