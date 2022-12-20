Support local journalism by subscribing today! Click Here to see our current offers.

Cape Meares is looking festive! A number of houses have lights lining their rooftops, deck railings and doors. Others have decorated outdoor trees and shrubs with red-painted buoys or big glass ornaments. There are swags on front doors and port/starboard lanterns aglow. Christmas is almost here.

The Barbara Bennett Community Center was hopping with Cape Meares crafters the other day. Ten women were working on different projects: making Christmas wreaths, sketching, knitting, creating Advent calendars, assembling collages, and “diamond painting.” This last activity was a new one to me. Pam Robenolt had a stack of coasters with designs imprinted on them. She was gluing different colored rhinestones onto coasters, much like “paint by number” pictures. The result was stunning! Pam was introduced to diamond painting by her mother, and says it is a very relaxing and easy hobby. You can buy diamond painting kits online. There are some fabulous images when you search “diamond painting” on Amazon; check it out.

0
0
0
0
0


Online Poll

Are you going out to celebrating New Year's?

You voted:

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Online Poll

Are you going out to celebrating New Year's?

You voted: