Are you still looking for a last-minute Christmas gift? I have a super idea for you: an e-book from Cape Meares authors Jack and Sue Drafahl. Whether the person on your list is a mystery aficionado, a fantasy or sci-fi fan, or a reader of other fiction, you can find the perfect gift at
www.earthseapublishing.com. Check it out!
We attended the Cape Meares holiday party at the Barbara Bennett Community Center on Dec. 11. It was a festive time, with the hall gaily decorated. There were restrictions due to the pandemic: Attendance was limited in number and only for the vaccinated. About 25 individuals attended. We wore masks except when eating and drinking. Capt. Pete and I wore red-and-white Mr. and Mrs. Claus masks that I bought last year. Never in my wildest dreams would I have anticipated using those more than once; by this year, I thought they would simply be old decorations on our tree. Still, we all had a great time, sharing delicious hors d’oeuvres and our own holiday drinks. We thank the Cape Meares Community Association’s Social Committee for their hard work in putting on this cheery event, despite the COVID obstacles with which they had to deal.
We may still be wearing masks in public indoor settings, but at least we are able to get together unmasked with friends and family members in our homes. It’s been a joy this year to resume our monthly lunch and two games of Scrabble with the Ziadys, our neighbors up the street. We missed a full year with the pandemic. I asked Merrie how long we’d been getting together, and she actually knew—since Jan. 2010! I am delighted to report that I won both games of Scrabble this month, perhaps for the first time in all these years (full disclosure: Merrie wins most of our Scrabble competitions). More than a decade of fun and friendship; thanks, Jon and Merrie.
I went out on the beach following some big winds the other day. In fact, the winds were still blowing at double-digit speeds when I was out there. I was looking for beach treasures, but what I found instead was a quartet of hardy outdoorsmen. Two were surfing on that stormy day, and two were fishing for surf perch. Go figure.
Hey, hey, hey, slow down out there! We know dogs are supposed to be on leashes and pedestrians are supposed to face the traffic, but with our potholes, puddles and lack of sidewalks, sometimes folks meander. Please drive carefully, be considerate of your neighbors and speak kindly. And, lastly, watch out for wildlife. Elk and deer are fellow travelers on the roads in our village and deserve respect as well.
If you have news you think your neighbors in Cape Meares would be interested in reading, please send it to me at ellensteen2@gmail.com, or give me a call at 503-842-8608. We would love to celebrate personal or family milestones with you in addition to sharing any beach or community news you might have.
Merry Christmas from Cape Meares!
