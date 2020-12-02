Dave Dittmer has been having a problem with elk on his property. He put up motion sensors to alert him so he could chase them off before they mess up his yard. One recent night, his sensors went off multiple times and he went outside to see what was going on. There were two deer in the yard north of the garage, six elk in the yard south of the house, and four raccoons sitting on the east side of the property—all at the same time! All those red eyes looking at him reminded him of the movie “Village of the Damned.” Pretty funny, Dave!
Speaking of elk, we have big news in our family: Our daughter Amy Baldwin bagged her first elk. She was shooting off-hand (no place to rest her gun) from 100 yards away and hit the animal right behind the shoulder. That one shot brought the big elk down. Way to go, Amy!
We had a nontraditional Thanksgiving. We had hot turkey sandwiches, a green salad, and slices of one of BJ Byron’s famous pies for our holiday meal. We visited with our family virtually; everyone was in good spirits, despite the backdrop of the coronavirus. The day after Thanksgiving, we invited neighbors Rod and Mary Jane Pelson over for pie and ice cream out on our deck. Yes, we had to bundle up and there was a threat of showers, but it was great to catch up with them. They had a nontraditional holiday, too; they cooked duck instead of turkey—and it was delicious! Their cat, Max, liked it, too. Here’s hoping your Thanksgiving was good, no matter how you celebrated.
The holidays are in full swing around here, with more Christmas lights (including ours; thanks, Pete!) and delivery trucks in the neighborhood. Fortunately, with many neighbors retired and at home, we keep a good eye out for one another’s packages. Our biggest problem is when someone leaves off the “NW” and packages circle around Tillamook proper, which has the same named streets.
We’ll miss our community’s usual holiday events. Cape Meares traditionally has had a caroling night, originally outdoors (always in the rain) but in more recent years indoors at the Barbara Bennett Community Center. Singing in a group has been a proven superspreader event for COVID-19, however, so we’ll avoid that this year. The village also has always had a holiday party with a white elephant gift exchange; there have been gifts that were real doozies! I recall one garish little girl’s lamp, fringed and pink and glitzy, that inexplicably had several women salivating over. Surely for their granddaughters, not them, right? We have had another tradition of gathering for New Year’s Eve and holding a silent auction as a fundraiser. Well, one year off won’t mean all that much in the long run; best to be careful of our health and be around to celebrate in style next year. As we’ve been telling our kids, we don’t want to fumble the ball in the fourth quarter and lose the game.
