Mike and Patti Smith have a great view of Cape Meares beach from their house on the hill. The other day, they saw a seagull pecking at a large form on the beach. Mike went down to check it out and found that a dead skate had washed up. The carcass was in good shape, with its long tail and broad “wings” still intact. Mike shared a picture; it turns out, according to our reference books, that it was a Pacific Great Skate (Raja binoculata). These creatures can be found in shallow ocean water from northern Mexico to Alaska. At their largest, they can be eight feet long and weigh 200 pounds. Mike estimates the one he found was about five feet long. What an interesting discovery!
A memorable double date for the Steens and Pelsons: Caravanning in our cars to and through the Tillamook PUD customer holiday party. Despite it resulting in the only traffic jam we’ve ever encountered in downtown Tillamook, we were in jovial spirits and enjoyed seeing the holiday décor and smizing (eyes smiling with mask on) faces of the PUD workforce. We collected some great goodies from them, too. Each of us got a sack with a thickly frosted Christmas cookie and a special LED light bulb that doubles as a lantern in a power outage. The light has a battery back-up system that gives it three-and-one-half hours of battery life after the power goes out. We likely won’t need it for that long; the fine folks at the PUD give great service and often have our power outages fixed in less time than that. Thank you, Tillamook PUD, not only for the fun pandemic holiday party, but also for your dedication to keeping the lights on year-round.
A holiday elf has been at work in Cape Meares. The old bench at the end of Pacific Ave., overlooking the ocean, has been painted light green and the words “Liars’ Bench, Fishermen Only” inscribed on it. The original bench was built by the late JC Johnson from wood that he had salvaged from Betty Stone’s home in Cape Meares, after she had passed away. He called it the “Betty bench.” Something we all know for sure: Things never stay the same.
You no doubt have already heard about the rockfall in Oceanside on Dec. 5 that blocked the north side of the Maxwell Mountain Tunnel. About a dozen people were trapped before being safely rescued by first responders. That could happen here, too, so don’t walk close to the cliffside as you explore the cape, and think twice before going through the caves.
Taking a line or two for special recognition here: Happy birthday to our sweet granddaughter Noelle, who just turned 12. And happy upcoming birthday to our newest grandson, Julian, who will be one year old later this month. You lucky December birthday babies get to have Christmas music all through your birthday month! We can’t see you often during the pandemic, but know that Grandpa and I are sending you oceans of love.
