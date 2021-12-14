Gunmetal gray days; winter weather is upon us. Fortunately, Capt. Pete got our outside Christmas lights up on the last clear day before the rain really settled in. It’s nice to see those cheery red and green lights on our deck rail and stairway.
The Cape Meares Community Association is asking for your help in contributing funds to maintain the Barbara Bennett Community Center, conduct meetings and social activities, and build our resources for emergency preparedness. It doesn’t take much to make a difference, if we all participate. Please make a check out to CMCA for your tax-deductible contribution and mail it to Anita Johanson, Treasurer, 6080 7th Street NW, Tillamook, OR 97141, or donate on our website, http://www.capemeares.org/home/donate/. Thank you so much!
Congratulations to Mike Smith’s parents, Dave and Doris Smith, on a very special occasion: their 75th wedding anniversary, the so-called diamond anniversary. Doris was just 16 when they married, and Dave was 19. As their grandson Mikiah told his grandmother, only one-tenth of one percent of the population reaches that milestone. The family celebrated together at a large church in Tigard on Dec. 11. Wishing you continued good health and happiness, Mr. and Mrs. Dave Smith!
We wish Olli Ollikainen continued progress as he recovers from a partial knee surgery last month. We look forward to Olli returning to full strength; after all, he is an important part of the volunteer firefighter force here in Cape Meares. Get well soon, Olli!
I had a nice report from the Klobases on their recent island vacation to French Polynesia. They left Nov. 19 and returned Dec. 6, but their luggage apparently wasn’t aware of the schedule; it got lost both going there and coming back! Spike had not taken carry-on luggage, but she sported one of Salty Raven’s sturdy t-shirts and was able to last the couple of days until their luggage caught up with them. They liked the Marquesas islands the best, although Bora Bora and Moorea were beautiful to see as well, with stunningly high, craggy peaks. They were tested for COVID five times during their travels; the islands themselves have a population that is 89% vaccinated. They had a delay when a fellow passenger had a heart attack and had to be taken to the only island that had a hospital, Nuku Hiva. The flight home from San Francisco to Portland was spectacular, seeing the snowy peaks of the Cascades and the brilliant blue of Crater Lake. But nothing was as good as coming home to peaceful Cape Meares.
Planning a large holiday gathering? Here’s a suggestion to keep your attendees safe: Ask each person to take a home COVID test within 24 hours of the event. The test kits are now readily available at local pharmacies and cost about $24 for two tests. They are quick and easy to use; I took a home test before Thanksgiving, to make sure my sniffles were just a cold. Our son suggested this strategy for our 30-person family Christmas Smorgasbord. I think it’s a good idea, so I’m passing it along. Happy and healthy holidays!
