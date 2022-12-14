It’s not too late to sign up for OSU’s 2023 Master Gardener training classes. Registration is open until Dec. 16, and classes start in Jan. I asked Cape Meares Master Gardener Arla Ayers to share her experience with the program.
“I started my Master Gardener experience in 1987,” Arla wrote. “At that time, I was working part-time at a local garden center in Centennial, Colorado. I felt that I needed some additional training, so I signed up for the Master Gardener classes and trained in Arapahoe County. I really enjoyed the classes and made some gardening friends.”
Arla went on to say, “When I relocated to Cape Meares in 2015, one of the first things I did was to visit the OSU Extension Center for Tillamook County. I was welcomed and signed up to train in 2016. I thought it would just be a refresher, but quickly realized that gardening in the Pacific Northwest is definitely different from gardening in Colorado. I have been active in our local Master Gardening efforts ever since, and once again have made good gardening friends. Gardening here is easy; everything grows! I encourage you to sign up and see how much fun gardening can be.”
Thanks, Arla, for that inspiring report. Interested parties may call 503-842-3433 to register or for more information. Hats off as well to Arla’s fellow Cape Meares Master Gardeners Marcille Ansorge, Wendy Kunkel and John Harland.
Cape Meares artist Ciel Downing recently participated in a charitable fundraiser. An organization called Backpackers identifies kids who could benefit by getting additional nutrition, then fills backpacks with food for these children to take home each Friday. Athena Paradise, a chiropractor in Cloverdale, organized this event. In addition to Ciel offering her books and canvases, others contributed fresh produce, handmade dolls, tie-dye clothing, and cards. More than $300 was raised for the backpack project. Hats off to this terrific effort on behalf of Tillamook kids!
The Cape Meares Community Association (CMCA) recently performed a website migration and enhanced the security of our community’s website. If you have accessed our site before, your browser will default to the old address that included a www. To access the newly upgraded site, type https://capemeares.org into your browser. While on this topic, CMCA President Wendy Burroughs is asking for a person or persons to help with website development and management. If you are interested in volunteering to help our community in this way, please contact Wendy by email at capemearesca@gmail.com.
Neighbor Sonya Thompson and I attended a couple of local Christmas bazaars the first weekend of December. I picked up a cloth children’s book and some baked goods at the Methodist Church’s bazaar; Sonya chose a couple of aprons at a new stop for us, Sew Little Time. This is a relatively new fabric store at 10075 S. Prairie Rd. The owner, Debbie Fox, showed us around her roomy shop, which is filled with colorful bolts of fabrics and sewing accessories, beautifully designed quilts, numerous aprons and other finished sewing projects. Sew Little Time is open Tuesdays through Saturdays, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. What a great addition for our local seamstresses.
