A big thank-you to Yasmine Branden for volunteering to be the new webmaster for Cape Meares Community Association (CMCA). And a big thank-you to Charles Ansorge for having served as our webmaster for the past several years. In this day and age, a digital presence is a must. We appreciate Yasmine’s willingness to help Cape Meares with that.
Speaking of Yasmine, she is a new face in Cape Meares. She and her partner, Regina Sackrider, recently purchased the house we call Fire Station #73. Yes, there is a fire engine in the garage of that house. The house is a two-bedroom, two-bathroom residence above a tall garage. Whoever is there hears the garage door go up and the engine rev when there is an emergency. Thank you, Yasmine and Regina, for being putting up with an inconvenience to keep our community safe.
Anita Johanson, treasurer for CMCA, is looking for someone to shadow her on the job. She is not intending to give up the job, but would like someone else to know the ins and outs of the treasury function in case of emergency. If you are interested, contact Anita at anitajjohanson@gmail.com.
For the past decade or two, one of our fundraising efforts for the community center has been to sell personalized bricks for the pathways around the center. Chris Spence has been the lead in this effort. He is ready to pass the baton. We need someone to head up selling and ordering the bricks. Chris would be happy to work with the new project manager to bring that person up to speed—where we buy the bricks, which brick to buy, where they are engraved, etc. You don’t need to be a full-time resident to take on this project; most of the work will be done by computer or phone. Chris will still take care of the actual installation of the bricks. Ideally, there would be a push from now through Labor Day to sell the bricks, followed by installation this fall. Please call Chris at 503-812-8971 if you are interested.
The three osprey chicks have fledged! They must have knocked down their nest with all their flailing about as they learned how to fly; the nest no longer there. Many thanks to the Klobases for their play-by-play reports.
Sonya Thompson spotted bear scat up 5th Street when she was out walking her dog. Know these bear safety tips posted at Kilchis Point:
• Stay calm and DO NOT RUN or make sudden movements!
• Back away slowly.
• Avoid direct eye contact with the bear.
• Give the bear a way to escape; do not corner it.
• Do not climb a tree; bears are very good—and fast—climbers.
• A bear standing on its hind legs is often trying to detect scents; this is not necessarily an aggressive movement.
• If you are attacked, fight back, shout, and act aggressively; use tools, rocks or sticks to fend off an attack.
• Report the incident to the Oregon Dept. of Fish and Wildlife or to the Oregon State Police.
Enjoy the last of summer—hopefully without encountering a bear.
