What a sweet treat for the Burkes! They cashed in their winning bid from the Cape Meares silent auction last New Year’s Eve for a trip to Scott Gordon’s apiary; that is, where he keeps beehives. Scott has four beehives south of Tillamook that he tends to, with a goal of making enough honey to give to friends and family each Christmas. The Burkes had dinner with the Gordons, including delicious corn muffins with honey from Scott’s bees, and saw the movie “Queen of the Sun.” This movie is about the challenges of keeping bees all over the world and how important pollinator insects are to the human race. Then the Burkes spent two to three hours touring the apiary.
Suited up in pantsuits with long sleeves and legs, plus hats with veils and gloves, Kathy and Kevin followed Scott around the apiary. They learned how bees make combs, forage for pollen and water, and store food. Each hive is a colony and has 50-60,000 bees plus one queen. Imagine trying to find a queen bee in all those worker bees—well, they found one, in the last of the four hives! The Burkes learned so much about beekeeping from Scott, who has tended bees for 50 years. The key to the art of beekeeping is providing extra combs for the bees to store honey in just before the colony runs out of room and swarms to make a new hive. Scott says that time of year is just coming up. Last year he harvested 160 pounds of honey. Good luck this year, Scott, and don’t get stung!
Last month’s Sip ’n Shop in Tillamook had a good turnout from the Cape Meares community. Ciel Downing, Kathy and Kevin Burke, Lana Ayers and Sally McGee all went to Art Accelerated, located at1906 3rd St. in Tillamook, to hear fellow Cape Mearesian Deborah Neal read poetry. They also visited Season Kaz Sparks in her shop, Salty Raven. Speaking of Seasons, it was fun to see her picture on the front of the July edition of the Ruralite in an article about “The Downtown Tillamook Vibe.”
You’ll have another opportunity to check out Sip ’n Shop and support a neighbor on Aug. 9, when Helena Fagan will be the guest reader from 5-7 p.m. at Art Accelerated. She will be reading pieces from her in-progress memoir that shares her journey as the daughter of a Holocaust survivor. Helena splits her time between Juneau, Alaska, and Cape Meares; she has owned a house here since the 1970s. She recently won the first annual Hoffman Center Poetry Contest. Helena’s winning poem will be published in the November 2019 issue of the North Coast Squid Magazine.
Just a reminder not to build beach fires near driftwood. As for burning at home, Tillamook County implemented a total burn ban on all burning, including burn barrels, effective Aug. 1.
Many thanks to those who attended the CMCA meeting on July 27. The next quarterly meeting will be October 12.
