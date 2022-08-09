It was hot as the dickens, but Cape Meares residents Carolyn and Olli Ollikainen, their son Rob and their niece Kris hiked 18 miles of the Washington Pacific Coast Trail (PCT) in late July. There were bears and sticker bushes to contend with in addition to the heat on this hike, but the trail group conquered all obstacles. Their son Eric brought his family of four from Chelan to meet the hikers in Stehekin for one evening, then took everyone back to Chelan, from where they dispersed. Carolyn has good memories of riding on horseback with her dad along the PCT trail in its early days. Congratulations to the Ollikainens on a wonderful family outing and a unique way to pay tribute to Carolyn’s father.
In what passes for excitement here in Cape Meares, the Klobases held a garage sale. They allowed the Cape Meares Community Association (CMCA) to have a table at the garage sale, with proceeds from that table funding community expenses. Bev Stein and Kathy Burke organized CMCA’s participation, and Marcille Ansorge, Dave Audet and Kevin Burke volunteered. Neighbors turned out, despite the fog, and picked up things here and there. From the Klobases’ side of the sale, I saw the Hirsches walk off with a nice caned chair and Capt. Pete with a crab measurer. Plants and fishing gear were popular choices, too. Good to see everyone!
Speaking of shopping, mark your calendars for Moonlight Madness in Tillamook on Aug. 26. Local businesses will stay open late and have special deals for their patrons. This event is sponsored by the Tillamook Revitalization Association (TRA). Check out the 2nd St. Plaza for all the fun that evening, including live music, a street party, and vendor activities. Festivities begin at 4 p.m. and last until 10 p.m.; hope to see you there!
The heat in the valley brought a swarm of visitors to Cape Meares beach. From our living room window, I watched as someone parked a white SUV on the street, popped the back hatch, and began lifting beach paraphernalia out of the car: a big, colorful beach umbrella; a hefty cooler; and sling-back beach chairs. I wonder how they enjoyed their day at the beach. Dense fog carpeted the shore; the fog didn’t lift all day. The sun might have been out and hot just down the road, but we never saw it!
This hot weather has had an adverse effect on fishing. The water in the bay was 71 degrees as we came to the end of the recent heat wave; that’s not what our fall Chinook and coho are looking for. Capt. Pete tells me they will likely stay out in the ocean until the water temperature moderates.
A neighbor brought a potentially hazardous road situation to my attention. When the county mower is working along the side of Bayocean Road, there are no flaggers. Coming around a blind corner on that road, you could easily run into the mower. Please drive slowly and keep a sharp eye out on those corners, folks.
