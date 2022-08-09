It was hot as the dickens, but Cape Meares residents Carolyn and Olli Ollikainen, their son Rob and their niece Kris hiked 18 miles of the Washington Pacific Coast Trail (PCT) in late July. There were bears and sticker bushes to contend with in addition to the heat on this hike, but the trail group conquered all obstacles. Their son Eric brought his family of four from Chelan to meet the hikers in Stehekin for one evening, then took everyone back to Chelan, from where they dispersed. Carolyn has good memories of riding on horseback with her dad along the PCT trail in its early days. Congratulations to the Ollikainens on a wonderful family outing and a unique way to pay tribute to Carolyn’s father.

In what passes for excitement here in Cape Meares, the Klobases held a garage sale. They allowed the Cape Meares Community Association (CMCA) to have a table at the garage sale, with proceeds from that table funding community expenses. Bev Stein and Kathy Burke organized CMCA’s participation, and Marcille Ansorge, Dave Audet and Kevin Burke volunteered. Neighbors turned out, despite the fog, and picked up things here and there. From the Klobases’ side of the sale, I saw the Hirsches walk off with a nice caned chair and Capt. Pete with a crab measurer. Plants and fishing gear were popular choices, too. Good to see everyone!  

