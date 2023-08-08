The Emergency Management Task Force for Cape Meares recently met with regional and state representatives to discuss our village’s emergency preparedness. The group reviewed work done to date, toured one of our community supply sheds and discussed sources of future funding and other kinds of help. Plans are in the works to use drones from Tillamook to deliver emergency supplies in a disaster, and community members were asked to identify spots where a helicopter could land to evacuate seriously injured people. There was a discussion of using the community center, should it survive the disaster, as a warming center and social hub. There is a need for “help” signs that residents could post on their front doors after a disaster, alerting neighborhood crews to their situation. Of course, we are always thinking of “the big one” (earthquake) and the subsequent tsunami, but other disasters, ranging from wildfires to long-term power outages, could occur. Our group is preparing for them all. Thank you, emergency prep volunteers.
Talk about a memorable summer vacation! Charles and Marcille Ansorge joined other members of their family for two weeks in Switzerland, visiting their daughter and her husband there. They hiked over 80 miles up and down the Alps; stayed overnight in mountain hostels; traveled by train, cable cars, cog-wheel train and boat; visited the Aletsch Glacier; and walked through the Lavaux vineyards east of Lausanne. They say it is a beautiful country to visit, and a trip they will always remember.
The last community planning session at the Barbara Bennett Community Center was held July 29. Over 40 community members participated in at least one of the four planning workshops to hone in on the most important issues and possible solutions for Cape Meares. Many problems could be addressed through better signage: identifying Cape Meares as a residential area with no services or outlet; slowing down drivers, especially by the lake and along Bayocean Road as it enters Cape Meares; diverting visitors from Cape Meares to Bayocean Spit; reminding folks that certain behaviors are illegal, such as setting off fireworks, starting fires within 50’ of the dunes, or riding motorized vehicles (including e-bikes) on the beach; and publicizing the new hotline to report disturbances at short-term rentals. Keeping the community center and its nearby shed repaired and usable is also a community objective, as is doing a management plan for Cape Meares Lake. Issues with garbage, recycling, parking and sanitation at the north beach access can be addressed with Tillamook County, the governmental entity responsible for that area. Bev Stein, president of the Cape Meares Community Association (CMCA), will be taking this planning report to the CMCA board for continued work and next steps. We thank Tillamook Coast Visitors Association for their invaluable help with getting us this far in the strategic planning process.
Jerry Sutherland, author of “Bayocean: Atlantis of Oregon,” will be giving a PowerPoint presentation about Bayocean at the main branch of the Tillamook County Library on August 12, from 2-3 p.m. It’s a topic that never loses its allure.
