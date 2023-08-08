The Emergency Management Task Force for Cape Meares recently met with regional and state representatives to discuss our village’s emergency preparedness. The group reviewed work done to date, toured one of our community supply sheds and discussed sources of future funding and other kinds of help. Plans are in the works to use drones from Tillamook to deliver emergency supplies in a disaster, and community members were asked to identify spots where a helicopter could land to evacuate seriously injured people. There was a discussion of using the community center, should it survive the disaster, as a warming center and social hub. There is a need for “help” signs that residents could post on their front doors after a disaster, alerting neighborhood crews to their situation. Of course, we are always thinking of “the big one” (earthquake) and the subsequent tsunami, but other disasters, ranging from wildfires to long-term power outages, could occur. Our group is preparing for them all. Thank you, emergency prep volunteers.

Talk about a memorable summer vacation! Charles and Marcille Ansorge joined other members of their family for two weeks in Switzerland, visiting their daughter and her husband there. They hiked over 80 miles up and down the Alps; stayed overnight in mountain hostels; traveled by train, cable cars, cog-wheel train and boat; visited the Aletsch Glacier; and walked through the Lavaux vineyards east of Lausanne. They say it is a beautiful country to visit, and a trip they will always remember.

