Cape Meares residents Rod and Mary Jane Pelson own a second home in Lake Almanor, Calif. Yes, right where the Dixie Fire has been burning for weeks. The Pelsons had been on alert for more than a week and were essentially packed to go when the mandatory evacuation siren and alerts sounded on Aug. 3. They drove away in their car and truck, towing their boat, leaving the eerie orange sky behind them. They traveled to Reno, Nev., where their daughter lives, and left their truck and boat, filled with personal possessions and family heirlooms, while they made their way to Oregon.
Here in Cape Meares, the Pelsons kept track of the Dixie Fire’s direction through daily video and/or audio broadcasts from the general manager at their Lake Almanor complex. Winds, lightning strikes, crowning fires in treetops—the situation was constantly changing. But over time, the fire moved away from the peninsula where the Pelsons’ home is located and their evacuation notice turned into an evacuation warning. On Aug. 19, the peninsula’s residents were allowed back in. The Pelsons were relieved to get a report from a neighbor that their California home remains standing; in fact, the peninsula itself is relatively unchanged, although surrounded by miles of burnt landscape heading into and out of the area.
The Pelsons were delighted to hear that their freezer and its contents made it through the disaster unscathed, although power had gone on and off several times. How could they tell? Rod cleverly had filled a plastic glass three-quarters full of water and placed it on the top shelf in their upright freezer. After the water froze, he placed a quarter on top of the frozen water. If things had thawed and refrozen, the quarter would have dropped down part way or all the way to the bottom. In this case, the glass of water was still frozen hard and the quarter, resting on top, simply fell off when the glass was picked up. Great idea, Rod; one we can all use! And congratulations on having escaped a close call with this devastating wildfire, the largest in California’s history and currently the biggest blaze, one headline said, in the United States.
Speaking of fire, there was a close call right here in Cape Meares on Aug. 22. Jonathon Hedden, one of our volunteer firefighters, noticed fire coming up from the beach that evening. He called Mike Smith and Olli Ollikainen, also volunteer firefighters, and they all went down to check it out. It was smoke coming up from the large driftwood logs on top of the berm. There was an unattended fire in driftwood about 200 yards south of the Bayocean Road entrance to the beach. It appeared as if someone might have built a fire at the bottom of a tree and it then burned underground, perhaps smoldering for days. Our Cape Meares crew, including Dave Audet, along with a crew from station 71 and our Tillamook Fire Chief were able to put the fire out. Thanks heavens our firefighting team is on the ball! But they need our help, too. Fires on the beach are okay, but spread the word about not starting fires in driftwood, report unattended fires, speak up if you see someone having a dangerous fire, and help keep our community safe.
