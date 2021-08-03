There is a beautiful new wooden bench at the west end of Pacific Ave., overlooking the ocean. I was told that Toni Quinn commissioned the bench to honor her mother, Shirley, a long-time property owner in our little village. The bench is inscribed “Shirley’s Escape” and a tile with an old Irish blessing is embedded in the concrete foundation. The unattributed blessing reads, “May the road rise to meet you, may the wind be always at your back, may the sun rise warm upon your face, the rain fall soft upon your fields and until we meet again, may God hold you in the hollow of his hand.” What a lovely gift to simultaneously honor Shirley and give a place for Cape Meares residents and visitors to rest as they gaze upon the endless waves coming ashore on our sandy beach.
Congratulations to Sally McGee, Butch Freedman, Lana Ayers, and Ciel Downing for having works accepted into the eighth edition of “North Coast Squid,” a literary arts magazine published once a year by the Hoffman Center for the Arts out of Manzanita. The annual publication, produced each October, features fiction, nonfiction, prose, poetry, and photography from writers and artists who live on the North Oregon Coast or have a strong connection to it. There will be a gallery showing at the Hoffman Center for the photography chosen for “The Squid,” and each artist is allowed to include one other piece. Sally, Butch, Lana, and Ciel all had literary pieces accepted, and Ciel had two photos accepted as well. What great representation from Cape Meares! For more information about North Coast Squid or the Hoffman Center for the Arts, go online to https://hoffmanarts.org.
What a surprise to find a big tree down across a lane and a half of Bayocean Road on July 22. It certainly wasn’t there on my way to town, but when I returned home mid-morning, there it was. It appeared to be part of a dead tree that had simply snapped off, although that wasn’t a particularly windy day. I called home and asked my husband to report it, then I squeezed around it and made my way home. Within a short period of time, the Tillamook Public Works Dept. had removed the obstacle. Thank you once again, road warriors!
I was not the only one to be surprised on Bayocean Road recently. July 24 was a foggy, windy day; I wonder if that was partly to blame for a single car accident in which the vehicle actually left Bayocean Road and landed in Tillamook Bay. An Oregon State Park Ranger was the first person on scene. Dave Audet responded in a rescue vehicle from Cape Meares Fire Station 73, soon followed by fellow Cape Meares volunteer firefighter Jonathon Hedden in his own car. Sheriff deputies, Fire District vehicles from Tillamook, and an ambulance quickly arrived and assisted. The gentleman was rescued from his vehicle and taken to the hospital; we hope he was not seriously injured. Bayocean Road is narrow and curved; please slow down and pay attention, drivers.
