Many thanks to our park ranger, Simon Freeman, and fellow workers from the Oregon State Parks Dept. (OPRD) for removing the derelict boat that came ashore on Cape Meares beach earlier this month. It was not an easy task. The boat had washed ashore in the south cove, inaccessible by motor vehicle. A group in hazmat suits walked in, cut up the fiberglass boat, and took it away piece by piece over time. We appreciate your good work, Simon and crew.

A historic home in Cape Meares was dismantled this month. The old cabin on the corner of 4th and Pacific, built by Robert Winfred Watkins (father of the Bob Watkins we knew who lived in the pagoda house with his wife, Barbara), came down piece by piece…but the magnificent natural stone chimney and fireplace were left standing. I spoke with Jennelle Winter, a granddaughter of RW Watkins, and she shared some interesting history about the property with me.

0
0
0
0
0


Online Poll

What are your plans for the upcoming Labor Day holiday weekend?

You voted:

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Online Poll

What are your plans for the upcoming Labor Day holiday weekend?

You voted: