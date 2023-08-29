Many thanks to our park ranger, Simon Freeman, and fellow workers from the Oregon State Parks Dept. (OPRD) for removing the derelict boat that came ashore on Cape Meares beach earlier this month. It was not an easy task. The boat had washed ashore in the south cove, inaccessible by motor vehicle. A group in hazmat suits walked in, cut up the fiberglass boat, and took it away piece by piece over time. We appreciate your good work, Simon and crew.
A historic home in Cape Meares was dismantled this month. The old cabin on the corner of 4th and Pacific, built by Robert Winfred Watkins (father of the Bob Watkins we knew who lived in the pagoda house with his wife, Barbara), came down piece by piece…but the magnificent natural stone chimney and fireplace were left standing. I spoke with Jennelle Winter, a granddaughter of RW Watkins, and she shared some interesting history about the property with me.
Jennelle’s grandfather built the stone chimney/fireplace and the original house in the 1920s. That first home was grand, two stories high and with a full balcony. When RW and his family went to Portland for Thanksgiving, a couple of family members returned to Cape Meares early to go duck hunting. When they returned from their hunt, the entire house had burned down. The chimney/fireplace was the only thing left standing. RW tied a chain to his model A and tried to pull it down, but it wouldn’t tumble. He ended up building a smaller cabin around that stone structure.
Now that the little cabin has been taken down, Jennelle and her three siblings plan to build the new house farther south on the lot and a half they own. It will be closer in size to the original house, and some flooring and siding salvaged from the old cabin will be used in the new construction. The family plans to add a balcony again off the upper floor. As for the old stone chimney/fireplace, it will be the center of an outdoor eating area. One final note: Neighbor Sally McGee rescued several yellow irises, originally planted by Jennelle’s grandmother, before the house demolition. She will take care of them and return them to the family when it is time to work on the yard. We wish Jennelle and her siblings many wonderful family times ahead in their new vacation home.
Capt. Pete and I trekked out to Bayocean Spit August 19 to check out a report of another boat washed ashore. That boat had been removed by the time we reached the site, but we did come across something else: the Tillamook Bay Run. About 100 individuals were out on that beautiful morning, circling from the beach side to the gravel dike road. Kathy Burke, running the 5k, and Vicki Bernstein, tackling the full 10k, from Cape Meares were in the field. Author Jerry Sutherland was on site with a stack of his latest book, “Bayocean: Atlantis of Oregon.” Tillamook Coast Visitors Association gave a copy of that book to the winner of each division. Great swag, along with that prized “Tillamook Bay Run” medal and t-shirt. Congrats to all who participated.
