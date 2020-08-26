A big Cape Meares welcome to the Harris family! Brandi is a family nurse practitioner at Tillamook Regional Medical Plaza and her husband, Aaron, is a surfman in the U.S. Coast Guard. They have three children: daughter Berniece, 15, who loves running and horseback riding; son Brazen, 13, who enjoys soccer and skateboarding; and daughter Brylee, 10, who likes to swim and ride horses. Originally from Port Angeles, Wash., the Harris family lived this past year in Coast Guard housing in Bay City while they looked for a permanent home. They were debating between houses near horseback riding opportunities or close to the beach. Fortunately for us, they fell in love with a home on 9th St. NW in Cape Meares and the rest is history. You might see Brandi out running on the beach with her canine companion, Juneau (yes, an Alaskan husky). Brandi and Aaron were both volunteer firefighters in Bay City and would like to make contact with like-minded folks here. The Widmer children, Sophie and Thorson, will be especially glad to have their school friends practically next door. We are excited to welcome the Harris family; they will fit right in here in Cape Meares.
About 20 individuals, all wearing masks, recently undertook a third garden tour in Cape Meares. This one started at Sally McGee’s house. Sally has a woodsy feel to her garden, with gates and arches, and loves beginning each day with a latté in her morning garden. The next stop was the Swansons’ garden. They have many mature shrubs and trees and a peaceful “woodland walkway” through their garden. Then came the Thompsons’ garden, where colorful dahlias are in bloom, including a striking maroon one. Next door was Bob Garrigues’s garden, featuring a pretty walkway among the heathers, herbs and lemon thyme. Number five on the list was the Moulises’ place, where a well-groomed garden with raised beds boasted a bountiful crop of lettuce. Last on the tour was the Hirsches’ nature garden with its healthy ferns and trees. It was a beautiful day for this lengthy but enjoyable outing; many thanks, Spike Klobas, for organizing it!
On the not-so-nice side, a couple of souped-up pickups were driving illegally on our beach recently. Several residents made note of the license plates and called the police. The authorities came and escorted the miscreants off the beach. We are seeing much larger numbers of people than in the past on Cape Meares beach; on one recent weekend day, someone counted 200 people. And the report is that this is the same up and down the Oregon coast. Presumably with people not choosing airplane trips or road trips involving motels due to fear of the coronavirus, they are crowding nearby beaches—including Cape Meares beach and Bayocean Spit.
As most of you have heard by now, the Barbara Bennett Community Center is closed and all Cape Meares community events are canceled until further notice. This means no annual Labor Day gathering. Stay well, neighbors, and we’ll hope to be able to meet again soon.
