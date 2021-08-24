A little bird told me that Jenny Francis won first-place ribbons for both her rug and jam at the 2021 Tillamook County Fair. Congratulations to Jenny! You can see why she spearheads our Cape Meares Crafters Guild.
As a lifetime Girl Scout, Karen Walz has learned to always be prepared for the unexpected when in the wilderness. On a recent backpacking adventure on the Washington Pacific Crest Trail, Karen, Cape Meares neighbor Carolyn, and several other women ventured out on the trail—a nice loop with fine views of the many peaks of the Glacier Peak Wilderness. As it turns out, smoke and/or fires didn’t interfere, but the hot weather did (107 degrees F in Stehekin, Wash.). A boat ferry trip prevented them from starting hiking earlier in the day, so they were baking in the high heat index and reflection off of the steep granite slopes. A member of the group endured heat exhaustion (check out the symptoms to be aware of what to look for at www.redcross.org) and they had a change of trip plans as a result. Thankfully, all are okay and they experienced the kindness of the Lutheran Camp folks in Holden, Wash., in response to the trip reroute.
Many folks encounter wildlife in their outdoor ventures. While there is a thriving population of black bear with cubs in the vicinity of Karen and Carolyn’s hiking group, the bears kept their distance. The hikers had bear spray at the ready, if needed. Karen did have a brief “encounter” of the invisible kind, as the group hiked through thick brush, deliberately trying to make noise. There was a hint of a terrible smell, then an almost inaudible low “grrr” sound. It all happened so fast and nothing moved or appeared; Karen wasn’t sure she had really heard it at all. May be a bear trying to stay cool in the bush while the humans trekked on? She’ll never know for sure. Nevertheless, both Karen and Carolyn are looking forward to their next adventure in the wild.
The Cape House at Bayocean, the old Coast Guard station across the road from Cape Meares Lake, recently sold. Merilee Sommers owned this historic site for more than 30 years. Merilee contributed to the Cape Meares community in so many ways, including (along with Charles Ansorge) initiating our participation in the Nextdoor social media site and maintaining a database used by emergency responders, the water district, and Map Your Neighborhood captains. Although Merilee moved to Florida some years ago, she remained part of our community in these roles. We thank Merilee for all her contributions and wish her well going forward.
A second well-known landmark recently sold. The oyster house on Bayocean Road, next to the Memaloose boat ramp, recently changed hands. I have been told that the new owner plans to make it an Airbnb, managed by Vacasa. Never fear, fisherfolk, parking spaces for the fall salmon run will still be available to rent. Good luck to Mike and Susan Harris, the previous owners, in their new home state of Utah.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.