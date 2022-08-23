There was a Cape Meares Community Association (CMCA) meeting on Aug. 13. Agenda topics included reports from the treasurer, the building managers, the emergency preparedness committee, the social committee, and the group working on watershed protection. There was a lengthy discussion of the proper use of the Barbara Bennett Community Center. There was also talk of fundraising for the opportunity to add more land under the protection of CMCA. More on these subjects later, as information becomes available and decisions are made.
Did you take your kids or grandkids to the Tillamook County Fair? We took three teenaged granddaughters, and they had a blast. The bracelets we had purchased online ahead of the event allowed the girls to go on as many rides as they wanted. Their favorite was the Ali Baba; they went on that twice. They ate cotton candy, elephant ears and pizza. The big hit, however, was the Pig-N-Ford races, as always. What a unique part of the Tillamook experience! They enjoyed the band that night, too, but the music was too loud for all of our ears, young and old alike. Still, it was a grand experience and surely one for the memory books for these three youngsters.
The last big daytime minus tides of 2022 have come and gone. We were fortunate to have grandchildren visiting during the last series. We took two of them out razor clamming on a blue-sky morning. What fun they had, spotting the various signs (holes, dimples, blanches, spatters, doughnuts) and digging down with their tubes. Grandpa taught them to face the ocean, center the tube over the clam hole, tilt it at about a 10-degree angle, and dig down/bring up tubes full of sand a few times. I’m pleased to say they had some success.
The next day, having returned the grandchildren to their home in the valley, Capt. Pete and I tried our hand at razor clamming. Pete is big on preserving food; after he cleaned the clams we had dug, he froze and vacuum-packed them to serve at a company dinner at some future date. I’m allergic to bivalves, so I can’t eat clams, but someone else will surely enjoy what would have been my portion.
We had a relaxing evening with neighbors recently. Six of us—the Walzes, the Smiths and we Steens—held a crab boil. The ingredients for the boil were crab, cobs of corn, onions, baby potatoes, sausage, salt, and crab boil mix (we used “A Cajun Life Seafood Boil”). We topped off that feast with an apple pie made by Karen Walz and Tillamook ice cream. Talk about summer fun!
A reminder that Pete Steen’s “Fire and Water” emergency preparedness seminar will be this Saturday, Aug. 27, from 10 a.m. to noon at the Barbara Bennett Community Center. The seminar is for Cape Meares residents, renters and property owners. Come find out what you need to do to be prepared for The Big One striking on your route to/from the valley, and the resultant three-day hike you might need to take to reach civilization. Be prepared, not scared.
