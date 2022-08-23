There was a Cape Meares Community Association (CMCA) meeting on Aug. 13. Agenda topics included reports from the treasurer, the building managers, the emergency preparedness committee, the social committee, and the group working on watershed protection. There was a lengthy discussion of the proper use of the Barbara Bennett Community Center. There was also talk of fundraising for the opportunity to add more land under the protection of CMCA. More on these subjects later, as information becomes available and decisions are made.

Did you take your kids or grandkids to the Tillamook County Fair? We took three teenaged granddaughters, and they had a blast. The bracelets we had purchased online ahead of the event allowed the girls to go on as many rides as they wanted. Their favorite was the Ali Baba; they went on that twice. They ate cotton candy, elephant ears and pizza. The big hit, however, was the Pig-N-Ford races, as always. What a unique part of the Tillamook experience! They enjoyed the band that night, too, but the music was too loud for all of our ears, young and old alike. Still, it was a grand experience and surely one for the memory books for these three youngsters.

