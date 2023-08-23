Barbie mania hit Cape Meares this month. Regina Sackrider and Pam Robenolt hosted a Barbie-themed cocktail hour for about 10 ladies, all decked out in various shades of pink. There were bright pink sundresses, hot pink pants and sweaters, a light pink cowgirl hat, pink jewelry, and dusky pink tops. None of us had seen the movie yet, but we all had Barbie stories to tell. Pam’s grandmother made matching outfits for Pam and her Barbie. Wendy Kunkel still plays Barbies with her granddaughter. Regina pointed out that Barbie had a house, a car, a pool, a job; Ken was an afterthought. We had pink cocktails (vodka, grapefruit juice and soda water), quiche, cheese and crackers, veggies and hummus and, of course, chocolate.
A few days later, 13 Cape Meares ladies headed out to watch the “Barbie” matinée at the Tillamook Coliseum Theater. Passing cars honked and drivers waved as we ladies in pink crossed the street to the theater. A picture of the group is a pink explosion. Some of the ladies continued the celebration with eats at La Mexicana after the movie. I must mention the stand-out pink lady: Kathy Burke. She wore a pink dress with white polka-dots and a full petticoat, pearls, and shoes she had dyed hot pink. Talk about pretty in pink—she had it goin’ on. Let’s hear it for Barbie.
Wow, what an historic turnout. Or, rather, a turnout for history. Close to 50 people came to the Pioneer Museum on August 5 to learn about a new book from the Tillamook County Historical Society (TCHS) entitled “The Whitney Company Along the Kilchis River.” Vince Bogard, TCHS member, spearheaded the recent publication of this book, a collection of writings by Daniel Dewees Strite. Vince is the son of Art and Nova Bogard, former Cape Meares residents.
Between 1919 and 1927, Mr. Strite worked for the Whitney Company in Idaville and later at their mill in Garibaldi. His engaging essays give a comprehensive picture of Tillamook County’s logging industry and the daily life of loggers. Mr. Strite’s grandniece from Albany was in attendance as well. Models of the Whitney Company and logging operations, crafted by Gary Brooks, graced the museum lobby and were fascinating to study. The book may be purchased at the Tillamook County Pioneer Museum, the Forestry Center, or by mail from the Tillamook County Historical Society. Check it out, history buffs.
A snowy plover nest site has been discovered just north of Cape Meares, miles south of the protected nesting area at the end of the spit. It has now been marked off; people and dogs must keep their distance. For more information, contact Kevin or Sarah Scaldeferri, Plover Patrol volunteers, via MeWe or email kevin@scaldeferri.com.
Fellow beachcomber and fishing buddy Boyd Rulifson sent me a great picture of a dead stingray that he found on the beach about two miles north of Cape Meares, near one of the tide pools. It was in much better shape than one we saw on the beach over the July 4th holiday. Scary-lookin’ critters.
