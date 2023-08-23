Barbie mania hit Cape Meares this month. Regina Sackrider and Pam Robenolt hosted a Barbie-themed cocktail hour for about 10 ladies, all decked out in various shades of pink. There were bright pink sundresses, hot pink pants and sweaters, a light pink cowgirl hat, pink jewelry, and dusky pink tops. None of us had seen the movie yet, but we all had Barbie stories to tell. Pam’s grandmother made matching outfits for Pam and her Barbie. Wendy Kunkel still plays Barbies with her granddaughter. Regina pointed out that Barbie had a house, a car, a pool, a job; Ken was an afterthought. We had pink cocktails (vodka, grapefruit juice and soda water), quiche, cheese and crackers, veggies and hummus and, of course, chocolate.

A few days later, 13 Cape Meares ladies headed out to watch the “Barbie” matinée at the Tillamook Coliseum Theater. Passing cars honked and drivers waved as we ladies in pink crossed the street to the theater. A picture of the group is a pink explosion. Some of the ladies continued the celebration with eats at La Mexicana after the movie. I must mention the stand-out pink lady: Kathy Burke. She wore a pink dress with white polka-dots and a full petticoat, pearls, and shoes she had dyed hot pink. Talk about pretty in pink—she had it goin’ on. Let’s hear it for Barbie.

