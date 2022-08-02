Tillamook County holds a series of hearings for citizen input regarding the county emergency preparedness efforts every five years, in order to meet FEMA requirements. Chris Spence attended the community open house in Garibaldi recently and reports that the professional fire, state and county planning folks present were most informative. While they pointed out that the high humidity levels close to the ocean do lower fire potential, recent and historic fires in the county are reminders that our wildfire hazard is real. Also, Chris noted that a recent mailing from Oregon Dept. of Forestry puts much of the county in high to extreme fire risk. Most of Cape Meares is also in the wildland-urban interface; i.e., lots of fuel nearby! Information about creating a defensible home perimeter and “hardening” the structure against fire is at https://www.oregon.gov/osp/programs/sfm/pages/oregon-defensible-space-code.aspx and at https://www.oregon.gov/bcd/codes-stand/Pages/wildfire-hazard-mitigation.aspx.
Improvements were recently made to the upper part of 3rd St. NW in Cape Meares. In the quirky way of Tillamook roads, about a block of 3rd is privately owned, whereas the rest of the street is county property. The private block was part and parcel of a vacant lot on the corner of 3rd and Mertel that changed hands a few years ago. The new property owners subsequently found out that they own the road as well as the vacant lot. So, responsibly, they arranged for new gravel and grading for that badly degraded section of 3rd. Some of the other neighbors who regularly travel that section of road pitched in financially, too. Contractor John Malcom of JM Excavating did an excellent job. It’s lookin’ good up there now; congrats, neighbors!
